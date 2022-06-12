Hollow Knight: Silksong fans rejoice as a "playable" build is confirmed for the next 12 months

Hollow Knight: Silksong could release within the next 12 months.

Tongues have been sent wagging during this year's Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase as head of Xbox creator experience Sarah Bond says that the showcase focuses on games that you can play over the next 12 months. This was later reiterated on Xbox's Twitter account (opens in new tab), too. While "playable" doesn't necessarily mean a full release (beta tests or demos are also a possibility), that's still good news for the game's ever-patient fanbase.

The information comes alongside a new trailer confirming that Hollow Knight: Silksong is playable day one on Xbox Game Pass during the very same showcase, so you can see why fans are getting excited (opens in new tab).

While Hollow Knight fans didn't get the much-desired release date they were hoping for, they did get a good swathe of gameplay to check out, with protagonist Hornet swiping away at enemy bugs with her nail.

We had some idea that we were getting Hollow Knight news today, too. Before Summer Game Fest, host Geoff Keighley tweeted that there's "nothing like the feeling of seeing a good world premiere arrive in your inbox," prompting a reply from Team Cherry marketing boss Matthew Griffin that he approved the tease. We didn't see anything at Summer Game Fest, but we'll take it. We also read a rumour that Hollow Knight: Silksong would be available day on on Game Pass, which has now come true.

