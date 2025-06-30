You may not like it, but peak Death Stranding performance is this incredible road that took 5 hours to make

With the release of Death Stranding 2, players are flooding back to the first Death Stranding in their tens of thousands, and they're creating some real things of beauty.

Yesterday, Twitter user Raven shared a clip that they said they'd spent five hours grinding the materials for. The result is a sped-up 90-second run along the road that runs all the way from South Knot City all the way to Lake Knot City, all the way over on the other side of the map.

It's a road shaped by the game itself, but it still requires players to gather the resources for, something Raven committed to with gusto. Their "five hours of grind" is particularly impressive if you've been playing Death Stranding 2 – the original game doesn't have the mines that its sequel offers up to help you find the ceramics that are an important part of the build process. Instead, most of the grind was from searching shared lockers and bases.

5 hrs of grind to build that road #DeathStranding pic.twitter.com/N2eQpgMqD0June 29, 2025

While Death Stranding 2 is the new hotness, there's not quite been enough time for some of these bigger projects to manifest. And while the sequel is a PS5 exclusive, those who don't have Sony machines still want their own chance to connect – players have been pouring back into Death Stranding Director's Cut on Steam, which hit new all-time concurrent peaks multiple times over the weekend.

The answer as to whether Death Stranding 2 will release on PC and Xbox isn't clear yet. Right now, the sequel remains a PS5 exclusive with no announcements about other platforms. But Kojima Productions isn't a Sony studio, which means there's a good chance that its multi-platform strategy will be the same for Death Stranding 2 as it was for the original game. PC players might be in for a long wait, but until then they've got plenty of roads to build in the first game.

