Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase June 2022 Live Coverage - All the news as it happens

(Image credit: Xbox ) With the Xbox and Bethesda Game Showcase just a few hours away, let's take a look at the slew of upcoming Xbox Series X games (opens in new tab) that are confirmed to be in development that may well feature in today's showcase. Aside from confirming it'll run for approximately 95 minutes, Xbox has been quiet on what exactly it will feature. In an official Xbox Wire blog post, it stated the showcase would be "featuring the latest on games from Xbox Game Studios, Bethesda, and our partners from around the world." "The show will include everything you want to know about the gaming lineup coming to Xbox and PC, including upcoming releases on Xbox Game Pass, and more." Here are our own Xbox and Bethesda Game Showcase 2022 predictions (opens in new tab)

STARFIELD (Image credit: Bethesda) If Starfield (opens in new tab) doesn't make a showing at the Xbox and Bethesda event, we'd be incredibly surprised. Initially pegged to launch in November before its delay into 2023, it feels prime for a gameplay reveal later today. After all, since that debut reveal trailer at E3 2021, which featured alpha in-game footage of a Constellation employee making their way through some sort of space base, before boarding a ship called Frontier NG 1350, we've only had three episodes of the Into the Starfield video series. These have shown off one of the companions, more concept art, and further details about the game, but as of yet, we've not actually seen any gameplay. Hopefully, a large chunk of today's showcase will be dedicated to letting us know exactly what we'll be doing in Bethesda Game Studios first new IP in 25 years. Thankfully, Todd Howard recently said that Bethesda is "putting the finishing touches on Starfield" (opens in new tab), so it definitely feels like the perfect time for a fresh look.

REDFALL (Image credit: Xbox Game Studios) The same goes for Redfall (opens in new tab), the open-world co-op FPS from Arkane – aka the teams responsible for Prey and Dishonored. It'll see you play as a group of survivors trying to escape the titular town of Redfall, in Massachusetts, which has been locked down by vampires who have blocked out the sun and cut the island off completely. Again, a cinematic trailer for the game was revealed at last year's E3 with an initial 'Summer 2022' release window, which has since moved into the first half of 2023. That didn't come as too much of a surprise though, as we've literally seen nothing of the game since. Today may well be the time to change that.

AVOWED (Image credit: Obsidian) It's been two years since we first got a glimpse of Avowed (opens in new tab) – the brand new first-person RPG from Fallout: New Vegas and The Outer Worlds developer, Obsidian. Since then, both Microsoft and Obsidian have been radio silent on the title, leaving us with no more than that original teaser trailer in the two years since E3 2020. What we do know is that it's a fantasy RPG set in the same universe as Pillars of Eternity, and combat will include rune-based magic powers and swordplay. Job listings posted back in 2019 initially talked about the title having branching narrative too. Whether we see anything of the intriguing game today is a bit of a mystery.

NEW PERFECT DARK (Image credit: The Initiative ) Joanna Dark is making a comeback, with Perfect Dark (opens in new tab) getting a reboot from the teams at The Initiative and Crystal Dynamics. Originally announced at The Game Awards back in December 2020, it's another Xbox title that has remained elusive. You'll no doubt be sensing a theme here… It's set to be an FPS that really leans into the super-spy fantasy, although developer The Initiative has said it wants to keep it feeling fast-moving with an emphasis on physicality. The teaser trailer showed off a world wrought by ecological disasters, a sci-fi futuristic aesthetic, and camera shots that look like they came from an in-game drone. We're all desperate to see more!

SLIME RANCHER 2 (Image credit: Monomi Park) Still set to launch in 2022, developer Monomi Park has been slowly drip-feeding new screenshots and tidbits about the game on its social media platforms about Slime Rancher 2, but we're still only rocking the trailer from last E3 2021. Slime Rancher 2 is a hotly-anticipated sequel that takes our hero Beatrix LeBeau to a new locale known as Rainbow Island. It's still brimming with slimes, as you'd hope, including a handful of new species that you won't have seen before. LeBeau will be taking residence in a new home too, a glorious conservatory that'll let her appreciate the colors of this land through its glass dome. Hopefully we'll get a little release date love today.

SENUA'S SAGA: HELLBLADE 2 (Image credit: Xbox Game Studios) Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 is one of those games where we're a little in the dark about exactly how far away its release date could be. Although it was originally announced back at the Game Awards in 2019, as of June 2021 it was revealed that Hellblade 2 had yet to enter "full production" (opens in new tab) – and that was according to a teaser reel from developer Ninja Theory itself. We've had a few trailers that show off the progress Ninja Theory is making with Unreal Engine 5, but no confirmation of a release window for Senua's next adventure, or really what the story will be. We're definitely due an update on Hellblade 2 (opens in new tab).

EVERWILD (Image credit: Rare) As for Everwild (opens in new tab), the brand new IP from Rare, what's happening here is anyone's guess. Not only have we not seen the game since 2019, rumor has it (opens in new tab) that the game has since been completely rebooted with a new creative director at the helm. From the trailer that was originally debuted though, it's a game that will explore our connection to the natural world through characters known as Eternals. From what we've seen so far, combined with dev comments, it looks to be an emergent MMO similar to other Rare title, Sea of Thieves. But, with the rumors of a reboot and lack of any additional updates it could very well be a different game to what we originally saw.

CONTRABAND (Image credit: Microsoft) Contraband (opens in new tab) is a new open-world, co-op heist game from Avalanche Studios and another evasive upcoming Xbox title. It made its debut at E3 last year with an alluring teaser trailer, which was stylish but detail-light. What we do know is that it's set in the fictional locale of Bayan during the 1970s. From the CG teaser trailer, we got a look at the crew's next heist – the Sun River Job – which seems to involve nabbing a safe from a private storage facility and then getting it across the border. Avalanche Studios is calling this its "most ambitious and spectacular game to date" so we can't wait to see more of this one.

FABLE (Image credit: Microsoft) Ah, Fable. I've lost count of how many times I've watched the teaser trailer for this hoping to see something I've not seen before, so I definitely need some more details. We've not seen anything beyond that trailer since its debut in 2020, but it's a "completely fresh start" for the series. In the works with Forza Horizon developer, Playground Games, it's still an RPG but it will be something new rather than Fable 4 (opens in new tab) in the truest sense. Phil Spencer mentioned the game right at the end of last year's E3 showcase, but only to confirm that it's still in development. Maybe it's this year is its time to shine.

FORZA MOTORSPORT (Image credit: Turn 10 Studios) The eighth entry in the Forza Motorsport series, currently in development at Turn 10 Studios, will simply be called Forza Motorsport, rather than Forza 8. By skipping its usual two-year release cycle, Turn 10 has taken time to overhaul its ForzaTech engine to create what will hopefully be a truly next-gen experience. In a development update at the end of last year (opens in new tab), Turn 10 revealed it would have more to reveal in 2022, so it feels prime for a full reveal at the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase later today.

THE OUTER WORLDS 2 (Image credit: Obsidian) Revealed last year, developer Obsidian Entertainment is working on a sequel to its 2019 release. The Outer Worlds 2 (opens in new tab) will give us a new crew to get to know as they traverse an entirely new star system. But, apart from that we don't really know much about it! The teaser trailer, whilst brilliant, merely poked fun at video game trailers and the various cliches, but didn't give much away about the game itself. In fact, it almost boasted that "the developers haven't finished the [main character's] design. Or finished the story. Or finished any gameplay that's actually ready to show. In fact, the only thing they have finished is the title." Of course, a lot can happen in a year so may be a contender for a little update today.

STATE OF DECAY 3 (Image credit: Xbox) Another title that may get a little showcase is State of Decay 3, although it's not likely. The upcoming zombie survival game from developer Undead Labs was initially announced at E3 2020, but since then reports have suggested (opens in new tab) that the studio is trying to work through a toxic culture and the game is subsequently stuck in pre-production. So we may well not see anything of this one for quite some time.

S.T.A.L.K.E.R 2 (Image credit: GSC Game World) Although initially set to launch back in April, Ukrainian developer GSC Game World has, quite understandably, needed to push the release date back to December 8, 2022. The studio had to temporarily pause development because of the invasion, but has since confirmed it has been able to resume active production. With the December release date still on track, we should definitely see some S.T.A.L.K.E.R 2: Heart of Chernobyl (opens in new tab) today.

WILD CARDS (Image credit: Bethesda) There are other Xbox games confirmed but feel far too early in development for any kind of major showcase yet. Those include Elder Scrolls 6 (opens in new tab) from Bethesda Game Studios and the Indiana Jones game (opens in new tab) from MachineGames. Bethesda has always said that Elder Scrolls 6 would become its priority after Starfield, so with the latter not arriving until the first half of next year, the next Elder Scrolls feels a long way off. As for the Indiana Jones game, it was only announced last year and MachineGames made it clear that it was in "very, very, very" early stages (opens in new tab). So again, feels like one title that definitely won't be whipping in front of the camera today.

And Redfall is up first, with some pre-beta gameplay of the Arkhane Austin title.

From the looks of the gameplay it's got real vampire BioShock vibes, with some sorta powers being used alongisde the more traditional weapons. It sounds like the island of Redfall is a mix of vampires, cultists, and survivors. Each of the characters has their own unique abilities, ranging from teleportation to an adorable little mech. (Image credit: Arkane Austin) (Image credit: Arkane Austin) (Image credit: Arkane Austin)

You'll be to slay alone or in co-op. No updated release date, but still locked in for a loose 2023. It will of course, launch on Game Pass.

It's finally happening! We're getting more news about Hollow Knight: Silksong - the hotly anticipated sequel to the critically-acclaimed indie title. From new boss fights to abilities you'll be able to use, there was plenty to enjoy in the trailer. Apart from a release date. You will be able to get it on Game Pass Day One though.

(Image credit: Squanch Games) Next up is a new game from the creators of Rick and Morty - and it's got a whole range of chatty weaponry to enjoy. In development at Squanch games, it'll have you attacking enemy - including stabbing the brains out fo their heads. It's launching October 2022, and it will be coming to Game Pass.

Sarah Bond is taking the stage now, with confirmation that everything featured in today's show is coming out in the next 12 months.

Now we've got Marc Merrill from Riot Games to announce that the publisher is bringing its biggest PC and mobile titles to Game Pass. That includes League of Legends, Wild Rift, and Valorant, with all characters unlocked. Same for Team Fight Tactics. It's not clear whether that's PC Game Pass exclusively though.

Ah for PC and mobile - not consoles.

Plague Tale: Requiem is up next, just a few days after its showing at the Tribeca Showcase. Our own Alyssa recently got a Plague Tale: Requiem hands-on preview (opens in new tab) so you can read more about what you'll be doing in the game there. It'll drop in 2022, although no more specific window was given. It will also be on Game Pass day one too. (Image credit: Focus Entertainment)

Here comes the simply titled Forza Motorsport, with all in-game 4K footage. It's dropping on PC, Xbox consoles, and Cloud Gaming in Spring 2023. Dan Greenawalt from Turn 10 says it's the most ambitious the team has ever made. (Image credit: Turn 10 Studios) (Image credit: Turn 10 Studios) (Image credit: Turn 10 Studios) (Image credit: Turn 10 Studios) (Image credit: Turn 10 Studios)

Turn 10 are really going into depth now with what you'll be able to experience in the game. With full dynamic time of day realisation, stunning water effects, and customizable weather options. Physic-based lights are also being added, and ambient temperatures will affect grip and other elements of the drive. Tyre and fuel management, more in-depth car building, advanced materials and shaders, ray tracing, engine bays with complex reflections, improved car damage with directionality and even more detail. Turn 10 says these are all features that fans have been requesting. Ray tracing certainly adds insane realism to the gameplay here too. (Image credit: Turn 10 Studios)

Xbox's longest running series is up next... Flight Simulator. It's getting a whole host of new planes, helicopters, and gliders for its 40th anniversary in November. (Image credit: Microsoft) The Halo Infinite Pelican is also coming to the game today as a free update!

Overwatch 2, which will be free-to-play, has got an Early Access release date of October 4 with Junker Queen joining the roster. (Image credit: Blizzard) (Image credit: Blizzard) (Image credit: Blizzard) (Image credit: Blizzard)

Another Xbox Game Studios title now, and it's some kind of strategy game that let's you rewrite history by the sounds of it. "History is filled with moments of greatness, but this will be yours." It's called Ara: History Untold - Game Pass day one.

Pete Hines up next to highlight what he's calling Xbox's "biggest year ever".

Elder Scrolls: Online - High Isle got another trailer too, which is out now on PC and consoles on June 21.

Fallout 76 is getting new content with The Pitt which drops in September 2022 (Image credit: Bethesda)

Forza Horizon 5 is getting the rumored Hot Wheels DLC and it looks brilliantly zany. (Image credit: Microsoft) (Image credit: Microsoft) It's dropping July 19.

CGI Vin Diesel is back on our screens with a new trailer for Ark 2 - which just got delayed into 2023. It will drop on Game Pass day one. (Image credit: Wild Card Studios)

There's a new trailer for Scorn and an October 21, 2022 release date.

Flintlock from Kepler and A44 is getting a lovely long gameplay trailer featuring lots of melee combat with a rather lethal hatchet. She's also got some magic powers going on there and some badass weaponry. (Image credit: Kepler) It's dropping early 2023 with Game Pass too. And what is that adorable fox / dog thing!?!?

Blocktastic world premiere time with a new game from the creators of Minecraft. With pigs bursting through portals to break up the peace in a beautiful flower-filled world. Little fairies are seen zooming over the land, with multiple realms coming together for what is being called a "united overworld". Minecraft Legends is a new 'action strategy' title coming in 2023. (Image credit: Mojang)

A farming game with mechs now, this is Lightyear Frontier. There's a mystery amongst the cute farming though and it's dropping in Spring 2023. (Image credit: Framebreak )

Cats with guns? Gunfire Reborn is coming this October, and also to Game Pass.