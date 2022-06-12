Grounded finally gets a full release in September

Obsidian's backyard survival game Grounded finally has a release date for its full 1.0 launch, officially taking the game out of early access in September.

Somewhat weirdly, today's announcement trailer doesn't include a specific release date - just that general September window. Still, it's exciting to hear the acclaimed survival game is getting its full launch soon, more than two years after its early access launch.

Grounded 1.0 will add several major updates to the core game, including a new "upper yard" area of the playable map, new armor recipes, new weapon recipes, and the giant Mantis boss.

This story is developing...