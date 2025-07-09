Subnautica 2 reportedly delayed to 2026 "against the wishes" of devs and ousted leaders who stood to receive a $250 million bonus from publisher Krafton if it came out this year

Soon after Subnautica 2 publisher Krafton claimed it might need to make "some adjustments" to the survival game sequel's release schedule, the company is reportedly indeed delaying the game one year from 2025 to 2026 – potentially barring developers from receiving the $250 million bonus they would have earned otherwise.

Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier shares that sources familiar with the matter say Krafton was due to pay Subnautica 2 developer Unknown Worlds $250 million if the developer – which Krafton acquired in 2021, while stipulating this promise – reached certain revenue goals by 2025. This apparent delay was made "against the wishes," Schreier writes, of Unknown Worlds' former management – presumably, including co-founder and Subnautica director Charlie Cleveland, who was suddenly replaced earlier this month along with co-founder Max McGuire and CEO Ted Gill.

"Effective immediately," Krafton says in a July 2 press release. "While Krafton sought to keep the Unknown World' co-founders and original creators of the Subnautica series involved in the game's development, the company wishes them well on their next endeavors."

"As part of its oversight," the press release continues, "Krafton is committed to achieving regular milestones to assess progress across its creative studios. [...] Unknown Worlds' new leadership fully supports this process and is committed to meeting player expectations."

"The events of this week have been quite a shock," Cleveland responded in a July 4 blog. "We know that [Subnautica 2] is ready for early access release and we know you're ready to play it. And while we thought this was going to be our decision to make, at least for now, that decision is in Krafton's hands."

GamesRadar+ has reached out to Unknown Worlds and Krafton for comment.

