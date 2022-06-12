Lightyear Frontier is an open-world farming adventure with mechs, coming next year

With a new trailer debuting during the Xbox and Bethesda showcase, the "peaceful open-world farming adventure" sees you craft and build up your own homestead and farm your own crops. One of the features that sets Lightyear Frontier apart, though, is the fact that you're doing all this and more as a tractor-like mech on a beautiful alien planet. The first reveal trailer shown at ID@Xbox last year gave us our first look at the picturesque world, which is said to be at the far edge of the galaxy.

As you pilot your tractor mech around the planet, you'll also be able to upgrade and customize it to your liking, with plenty of upgrades to discover, and a variety of different tools you can use to find resources, grow crops, and craft. There are also cosmetic options to change up the look, so you can become the mech you always wanted to be.

While you can play Lightyear Frontier solo, it also supports four-player online co-op, so you can have up to three other mechs join your farming adventure as you try to tame the wild world and help your farm thrive.

With the Spring release date confirmed for Spring 2023 on PC, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One, Lightyear Frontier is also set to be available on Xbox Game Pass on day one.