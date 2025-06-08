Bioshock-esque RPG Clockwork Revolution continues to look promising in new trailer, but we'll have to wait as the release date will be unveiled in "due time"

Players just got an extended look at upcoming RPG Clockwork Revolution, being developed by InXile Entertainment, at the Xbox Games Showcase . First announced at the 2023 Xbox Games Showcase, Clockwork Revolution takes place in a fictional utopia in 1895, where players will dive into a world of corruption and fast-paced combat, and attempt to revolutionize the future.

This latest trailer boasts character customization, something darker lurking in the shadows, baddies that so perfectly make you want to punch them, and a time manipulation mechanic. Whether it's for getting the upper hand in combat, or altering the past to save the future, it appears this will play a major role in the upcoming title.

Clockwork Revolution | Xbox Games Showcase 2025 - YouTube Watch On

Clockwork Revolution will feature choice-based dialogue and FPS mechanics, set in the Tangle, the underground of the beautiful city of Avalon, run by Lady Ironwood who has played with the strings of time herself.

The Bioshock Infinite-reminiscent title will be available to Game Pass Ultimate subscribers day one, as is the usual promise now with any Xbox Studios published games. While there's no mention of Xbox Play Anywhere, there's a good chance it will be a capability come release.

Unfortunately, Clockwork Revolution has no set release date, simply a promise that it's "coming in due time." Until then, this five minute trailer will have to hold players over with what it promises.

3 years after telling us Hollow Knight Silksong would release in 1 year, Xbox once again hints vaguely at a release date, this time linked to its new handheld