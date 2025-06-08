As Summer Game Fest 2025 continues, today's Xbox Games Showcase arrives along with a variety of exciting new titles to look forward to – including Aniimo, an adorable free-to-play open-world ARPG that ticks all the big creature collector boxes.



Aniimo is no Palworld or Pokemon, but it sure does seem to carry those iconic creature collector vibes that made both games so popular – with some ARPG and open-world flair sprinkled in. Set to launch sometime next year in 2026, the upcoming game will see its players exploring Idyll, a "dynamic, interactive, and expansive" realm filled with enchanting little beings known as "Aniimo."



Players don't just get to catch these so-called Aniimo, however – they can do various things together. On Idyll, "you can collect, evolve, and twine with magical creatures," as per the trailer from developer Pawprint Games and publisher Kingsglory. What exactly is "twining," though? It's like combining, or merging, with an Aniimo. Unsurprisingly, there are also Aniimo-on-Aniimo battles, much like those in Pokemon.

Aniimo Reveal Trailer | Xbox Games Showcase 2025 - YouTube Watch On

While there's no set release date aside from the provided 2026 window, interested fans can pre-register via the official Aniimo website to keep up to date with news and have a shot at participating in the closed beta, a planned limited-access seven-day test, once it goes live. Upon its official launch, Aniimo will be available to play on both PC and the Xbox Series X|S.



