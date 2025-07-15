Minecraft adds the viral Lava Chicken song from the movie into the game, but to get it you'll need to defeat a foe so rare I've not even seen one in my 16 years of playing

If you've seen the Minecraft movie , chances are you've had the Lava Chicken song stuck in your head – our very own deputy news editor Catherine Lewis is concerned with how high up her Spotify Wrapped list it'll be come December. Well, now she can get it out of her head and onto her screens, because it's been added to Minecraft , the game.

The Lava Chicken song by Hyper Potions in the game isn't exactly the same as the version of the song in the movie, that would be tonally very strange. Instead, like all the music discs, it's an 8-bit-esque rendition without any vocals.

As spotted by Dexerto , this disc was added in Minecraft's 1.21.94 Bedrock update . But finding the disc won't be easy. To get it, you'll need to kill a chicken jockey. These are baby zombies riding chickens, and they have a ridiculously low spawn chance – just 0.25% to 0.4875%. I've played Minecraft on and off since its Alpha days, and I don't think I've ever seen one in my own worlds.

Jack Black - Steve's Lava Chicken (Official Music Video) | A Minecraft Movie Soundtrack | WaterTower - YouTube Watch On

If you want to be in with a chance of finding one naturally, you'll have to breed a bunch of chickens and hang around them at night while you wait for zombies to spawn.

Adding the song into the game and tying it to finding a rare mob seems like a great way for Minecraft to capitalize on the success of the movie and the hype drummed up by the chicken jockey that appears in a fighting ring at one point during the film – there were so many TikToks of that moment . I remember during my screening teenagers were whooping and cheering for the critter.

