As the Minecraft movie's infamous chicken jockey scene continues going viral, creative fans are basking in the chaos with film-accurate skins and silly mods

Standing the test of time as one of the most iconic games ever made, Mojang 's sandbox gem Minecraft has recently returned to the limelight thanks to its live-action film and the accompanying infamous chicken jockey scene – a scene players can now recreate in-game.

There's been no shortage of Minecraft mods related to the movie since its release, from the add-on that puts Jack Black's Steve voice into the game to a mind-bogglingly film-accurate skin referencing the chicken jockey scene. As advertised in a recent Reddit post, said skin looks pretty much exactly like the movie's baby zombie riding a chicken in a fighting ring, from the expressions to the film's version of Minecraft's beloved blocky style.

Commenters seem to love it, too, with many writing that it's "awesome." The chicken jockey skin isn't the only fan creation to feature the scene from A Minecraft Movie, a scene that's seen people bringing literal live birds to movie theaters , either. One new mod on CurseForge , aptly dubbed "Chicken Jockey," is described by creator AvatarKage as making "baby zombies seek out nearby chickens so they can become jockeys."

Elsewhere, fans are posting video guides on YouTube detailing how players can become chicken jockeys themselves – by simply using commands, apparently. If all of that's not enough, though, there's also a chicken jockey resource pack on CurseForge that makes Minecraft's chickens, zombies, and baby zombies "look more like they do in the movie." In other words, there are plenty of ways to turn the game into a chicken jockey-fueled nightmare.

The scene has been causing plenty of chaos outside of the game, too – so much so, in fact, that film director Jared Hess has responded to viewers' reactions in cinemas himself, saying that watching them has been "a total blast." It's certainly been… an experience, to say the least, as a Minecraft fan watching everything unfold from the outside, but it's always nice to see the community's creativity shine through mods, skins, and more.



