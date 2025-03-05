Minecraft modder uses "3 hours of my life that I'll never get back" to create a new mod that gives Steve Jack Black's voice

News
By
published

The mod I never knew I needed

Minecraft key art showing Steve holding a pickaxe.
(Image credit: Mojang)

The Minecraft community continues to impress well over a decade following the monumental arrival of Mojang's sandbox gem – most recently, with a hilarious mod that pulls Jack Black's voice from the upcoming Minecraft movie and gives it to player character Steve.

As a longtime Minecraft stan myself, I never thought I'd see Steve get his own voice – and I certainly never thought it'd be Jack Black's, but here we are. Modder "SnailMan" has given the iconic turquoise shirt-wearing character some of Black's lines from the new live-action Minecraft film, and it's quite a sight (or sound) to behold: "Now you can be Steve from the hit movie Minecraft in the game Minecraft based on the movie Minecraft."

Their post showcases the mod in action, with Black's voice heard as soon as a world is loaded: "Steve." SnailMan then makes a crafting table in-game, and the voice returns, simply saying "crafting table." The "crafting table" line plays on repeat as the modder places and interacts with it. It's a short clip containing just the two lines, but SnailMan isn't finished with the mod – in fact, there could be more Steve shenanigans to come in the future.

"I'll publish the mod once I'll get more sounds and events in," explains SnailMan, linking to their Modrinth page where the download will soon be available to all players. The modder also posts another clip showing some of the other lines added to the mod, with Black saying "the Nether" and "the Overworld" every time Steve steps in and out of a Nether portal. It's absolutely ridiculous and highly unnecessary – and that's why I love it.

There's no telling when it'll be up just yet, but the creator did leave an update last night saying the Jack Black voice mod has been submitted "for review," with SnailMan having "no idea how much it's gonna take" before Modrinth allows it to go live on the website. When it does, I, for one, will be downloading it – and I'm probably not the only one who will be, with SnailMain already garnering over a thousand reposts and 15 thousand likes.

Need something to play while you wait for the movie? Here are some of the best games like Minecraft to jump into right now.

See more PC Gaming News
Anna Koselke
Anna Koselke
Staff Writer

After spending years with her head in various fantastical realms' clouds, Anna studied English Literature and then Medieval History at the University of Edinburgh, going on to specialize in narrative design and video game journalism as a writer. She has written for various publications since her postgraduate studies, including Dexerto, Fanbyte, GameSpot, IGN, PCGamesN, and more. When she's not frantically trying to form words into coherent sentences, she's probably daydreaming about becoming a fairy druid and befriending every animal or she's spending a thousand (more) hours traversing the Underdark in Baldur's Gate 3. If you spot her away from her PC, you'll always find Anna with a fantasy book, a handheld video game console of some sort, and a Tamagotchi or two on hand.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
A Minecraft Movie stills
Jack Black playing Minecraft is the most wholesome thing you'll see all day
A Minecraft Movie
New Minecraft Movie trailer sees Jack Black and Jason Momoa race to save a colorful and cubic zombie-filled world - but not without a visit from Jennifer Coolidge
A Minecraft movie: Jason Momoa, Emma Myers, Danielle Brooks, and Sebastian Eugene Hansen in the upcoming movie.
A Minecraft Movie release date, trailer, cast, and more news
Minecraft characters Alex and Steve riding in mine carts in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, being chased by Bowser Jr..
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate villain Minecraft Steve is the star of the "best Smash clip of all time," as genius player makes a literal Trojan Horse to destroy an unsuspecting opponent
Minecraft Netherite Armor
A developer porting Minecraft to the Dreamcast is now able to "Blast through an existing world file at 2,800 km/h"
A collection of Lego Minecraft minifigures and scenery laid out on a wooden table
New Lego Minecraft movie sets reveal changes to an iconic baddie, and it's weirding me out
Latest in Minecraft
Minecraft key art showing Steve holding a pickaxe.
Minecraft modder uses "3 hours of my life that I'll never get back" to create a new mod that gives Steve Jack Black's voice
Minecraft Netherite Armor
A developer porting Minecraft to the Dreamcast is now able to "Blast through an existing world file at 2,800 km/h"
Minecraft Steve
Notch cancels the "Minecraft 2" he announced days prior because spiritual successors are "always kinda sad nostalgia dumps"
Minecraft Diamond Armor
OG Minecraft creator "basically announced Minecraft 2" in the oddest way, but he won't "sneakily infringe" on Mojang's work
Minecraft Steve
Minecraft is the winner of the Still Playing Award at the Golden Joystick Awards 2024
Luma Island
This co-op farm sim is a whimsical blend of games like Minecraft and Stardew Valley, and I'm obsessed after playing the Steam Next Fest demo
Latest in News
Minecraft key art showing Steve holding a pickaxe.
Minecraft modder uses "3 hours of my life that I'll never get back" to create a new mod that gives Steve Jack Black's voice
Daredevil: Born Again
Daredevil star Charlie Cox was behind one of the most emotional parts of Daredevil: Born Again's premiere: "That was a brilliant idea"
A marketing reveal image of the Hori Wireless Fighting Commander OCTA Pro
Hori's latest gamepad is up for pre-order, and it's nearly $100 cheaper than other pro controllers for PS5
Jon Bernthal in The Punisher
Daredevil fans have spotted a Punisher detail in the Born Again premiere, and Frank Castle is not going to be happy about it
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows screenshot showing female protagonist Naoe
Assassin's Creed Shadows file size is the second-biggest in the series, beaten only by Valhalla and dwarfing Mirage
Robert Pattinson in Mickey 17
Director Bong Joon Ho says Robert Pattinson was "born" to play one of his Mickey 17 characters, with The Lighthouse convincing him he could take on both parts
More about minecraft
Minecraft Netherite Armor

A developer porting Minecraft to the Dreamcast is now able to "Blast through an existing world file at 2,800 km/h"
Minecraft Steve

Notch cancels the "Minecraft 2" he announced days prior because spiritual successors are "always kinda sad nostalgia dumps"
A woman places a brick onto the Lego Beauty and the Beast Castle, which sits on a dark table

Lego just revealed a Beauty and the Beast set and it'll destroy my bank balance
See more latest
Most Popular
A woman places a brick onto the Lego Beauty and the Beast Castle, which sits on a dark table
Lego just revealed a Beauty and the Beast set and it'll destroy my bank balance
Minecraft characters Alex and Steve riding in mine carts in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, being chased by Bowser Jr..
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate villain Minecraft Steve is the star of the "best Smash clip of all time," as genius player makes a literal Trojan Horse to destroy an unsuspecting opponent
Robert Pattinson in Mickey 17
Director Bong Joon Ho says Robert Pattinson was "born" to play one of his Mickey 17 characters, with The Lighthouse convincing him he could take on both parts
A marketing reveal image of the Hori Wireless Fighting Commander OCTA Pro
Hori's latest gamepad is up for pre-order, and it's nearly $100 cheaper than other pro controllers for PS5
Assassin&#039;s Creed Odyssey screenshot of Kassandra admiring a blade
Assassin's Creed's Kassandra stole the show in Odyssey, popped up in Valhalla, and she's still "very much alive" during AC Shadows
Daredevil: Born Again
Daredevil star Charlie Cox was behind one of the most emotional parts of Daredevil: Born Again's premiere: "That was a brilliant idea"
Daredevil: Born Again
Daredevil: Born Again fans are in shock after "sickening" death scene of a fan-favorite character
Scream (2022)
Scream 7's casting continues to confuse as David Arquette's Dewey Riley confirmed to return
Jon Bernthal in The Punisher
Daredevil fans have spotted a Punisher detail in the Born Again premiere, and Frank Castle is not going to be happy about it
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows screenshot showing female protagonist Naoe
Assassin's Creed Shadows file size is the second-biggest in the series, beaten only by Valhalla and dwarfing Mirage