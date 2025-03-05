Minecraft modder uses "3 hours of my life that I'll never get back" to create a new mod that gives Steve Jack Black's voice

The Minecraft community continues to impress well over a decade following the monumental arrival of Mojang 's sandbox gem – most recently, with a hilarious mod that pulls Jack Black's voice from the upcoming Minecraft movie and gives it to player character Steve.

As a longtime Minecraft stan myself, I never thought I'd see Steve get his own voice – and I certainly never thought it'd be Jack Black's, but here we are. Modder "SnailMan" has given the iconic turquoise shirt-wearing character some of Black's lines from the new live-action Minecraft film, and it's quite a sight (or sound) to behold: "Now you can be Steve from the hit movie Minecraft in the game Minecraft based on the movie Minecraft."

Now you can be Steve from the hit movie Minecraft in the game Minecraft based on the movie Minecraft3 hours of my life that I'll never get back went into making this https://t.co/SgYeZonket pic.twitter.com/TEw6ttdbsiMarch 3, 2025

Their post showcases the mod in action, with Black's voice heard as soon as a world is loaded: "Steve." SnailMan then makes a crafting table in-game, and the voice returns, simply saying "crafting table." The "crafting table" line plays on repeat as the modder places and interacts with it. It's a short clip containing just the two lines, but SnailMan isn't finished with the mod – in fact, there could be more Steve shenanigans to come in the future.

"I'll publish the mod once I'll get more sounds and events in," explains SnailMan, linking to their Modrinth page where the download will soon be available to all players. The modder also posts another clip showing some of the other lines added to the mod, with Black saying "the Nether" and "the Overworld" every time Steve steps in and out of a Nether portal. It's absolutely ridiculous and highly unnecessary – and that's why I love it.

There's no telling when it'll be up just yet, but the creator did leave an update last night saying the Jack Black voice mod has been submitted "for review," with SnailMan having "no idea how much it's gonna take" before Modrinth allows it to go live on the website. When it does, I, for one, will be downloading it – and I'm probably not the only one who will be, with SnailMain already garnering over a thousand reposts and 15 thousand likes.

