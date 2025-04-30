A Minecraft Movie domination continues, as Jack Black's 34-second solo becomes the shortest song ever to enter the Hot 100

A Minecraft Movie's cultural domination shows no signs of slowing down, as Jack Black's solo has become the shortest song to ever enter the Billboard Hot 100.

'Steve's Lava Chicken' clocks in at just 34 seconds, with lyrics like "la-la-la-lava, ch-ch-ch-chicken."

The song debuted at number 78 on the Hot 100, on the chart dated May 3, 2025, according to Billboard. It has also reached number 10 on the Hot Rock Songs chart. Black and director Jared Hess co-wrote the song.

This isn't Black's first time on the chart, either – 'Peaches,' from The Super Mario Bros. Movie, charted at 58 back in 2023.

If you're a 'Lava Chicken' fan, you can soon sing along to your heart's content at special screenings meant for memeing and generally being rowdy. "Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures invite fans back to the theater to experience A Minecraft Movie together in a whole new way! You know the moments. You know the lines. You love the songs! Now it's time to get loose, laugh out loud and belt out those lyrics like a true diamond-tier fan," reads the announcement for these Block Party Edition screenings.

A Minecraft Movie memes have taken on a life of their own, especially chicken jockey, which has become such a big deal that Black has even had to step in. At one screening, someone even brought a live chicken.

A Minecraft Movie is in theaters now. For more, check out our A Minecraft Movie review or our guide to the A Minecraft Movie post-credits scene.