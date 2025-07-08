Hytale studio founder isn't giving up yet on reviving the canceled game, but says "suggestions to use another game or engine" to bring it back are "out of touch"

The effort to save Minecraft-inspired sandbox game Hytale is ongoing, but the original founder of developer Hypixel says that "suggestions to use another game or engine" to revive it are "out of touch" with what the game was meant to be in the first place.

Last month, it was announced that Hytale is being canceled , with studio Hypixel also winding down. However, founder Simon Collins-Laflamme isn't letting the game go down without a fight, having stated that he'll be reaching out to Riot Games to see what can be done about reviving it, even if the reality of bringing it back could "make my life shitty for a long while."

In the meantime, however, some fans are taking matters into their own hands and experimenting with making their own takes on the game. One of these was recently shared on Twitter by content creator Hytale News, and although it's certainly impressive, it prompted one fan to suggest that it would need to "PLAY and FEEL as the thing it imitates," not just look like it, and Collins-Laflamme agrees.

"Any suggestions to use another game or engine is out of touch with what Hytale is [supposed] to be," he begins. "Most people don't even know or remember why we made Hytale in the first place. They only see the surface level of Hytale and don't understand all the early decisions, direction and vision."

He also prompts fans to think about why "the server [is] written in Java for Hytale," before elaborating that "sometimes it’s as simple as it sounds!" Collins-Laflamme continues: "Hypixel server is the biggest minigames server and has a lot of developers ready to help on Java, easy transition for everyone involved. Also the Minecraft server / modding ecosystem is massive. Very specific hiring pool with [tons] of dedicated developers. That was before Roblox/etc got massive as it is today."

As one fan compares Hytale's development to "a Minecraft mod team building the tools they wish they always had," Collins-Laflamme agrees. "Bingo, the dream platform for us and build a game with it. And share the tools / platform to others to make content."

Whether the 'official' revival will go ahead is another matter, however, as Collins-Laflamme previously called the chances "next to impossible." In that instance, the duty might end up falling to fans regardless. For now though, the dream isn't dead.

