We finally know when A Minecraft Movie will be streaming, and it's in just a few days

After dominating the box office, fans of A Minecraft Movie have very little time to wait for it to be available to stream, with news that it'll be arriving on Max by next week.

The Jared Hess-directed film made an impressive haul of over $951 million at the box office, with $313 million earned in its opening weekend alone. Audiences attended in droves to see Jack Black shout out "chicken jockey" and leave in a perfectly calm and respectful manner, making it the second most successful video game movie adaptation of all time after The Super Mario Bros. Movie. Now, though, they can enjoy it from the comfort of their own homes with confirmation (via Variety) that it will be arriving on Max on June 20.

For those who might have been living under a pixelated rock, the Minecraft Movie followed a group of individuals who were transported into the Overworld and roped in an overly plucky miner, Steve (Black), to survive the unpredictable terrain. Given its huge reception, it will be unsurprising if the film draws in massive viewing numbers when it hits the streaming service, and that's even with the not-so-impressive reaction it got from critics.

While fans may have stormed theaters to see the film, critics weren't so welcoming, with the film earning only 48% on Rotten Tomatoes. That's pretty disappointing when the likes of the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise have gone no lower than 64%.

Regardless of what the critics have said, though, a second Minecraft movie has been made all but official thanks to Warner Bros Pictures co-chairman/CEOs Mike De Luca and Pam Abdy confirming via Deadline that it has been added to the studio's to-do list, which makes sense given the teaseworthy ending we were given.

