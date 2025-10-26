Original Hocus Pocus star is open to return for Hocus Pocus 3: "I’d like to know what they land on for how Dani wound up."

In 2022, the Sanderson Sisters returned to Salem in Hocus Pocus 2, with a new band of heroes to interrupt their magical schemes. Now, with a third film on the cards, a hero from the 1993 original movie has expressed some interest in joining in the fun when Winifred (Bette Midler), Mary (Kathy Najimy), and Sarah Sanderson (Sarah Jessica Parker) come back for thirds.

Thora Birch, who played Dani Dennison in the original film, told Entertainment Tonight that she'd like to see what happened to her character after that fateful Halloween night involving talking cats and candles with a black flame. “Yeah, I’d like to know what they land on for how Dani wound up. I’m super open to the idea,” revealed Birch. “They love talking about this stuff, so we’ll see.”

The second film appeared on Disney+ and, along with Midler, Najimy, and Parker reuniting, was also joined by master of monsters Doug Jones, who reprised his role as Winifred's former, very undead love, William "Billy" Butcherson. Lilia Buckingham, Belissa Escobedo, and Whitney Peak were the new generation of heroes who got caught up in the magical mayhem, but haven't been confirmed to return for the planned threequel, which got the greenlight in 2023.

One promising plot point is that Hocus Pocus 2 ended with a hint of the return of Mother Witch, played in the sequel by Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham. If Birch did make a comeback, it might see her on unsalted ground standing alongside the Sanderson Sisters to take down an even greater threat. Details are slim, but we should keep an eye out for future Halloweens for another spell to be cast. In the meantime, check out the 30 best films to watch on Disney+ now.