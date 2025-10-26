Original Hocus Pocus star is open to return for Hocus Pocus 3: "I’d like to know what they land on for how Dani wound up."

News
By published

The sisters will be back and there will be hell to pay

Hocus Pocus
(Image credit: Buena Vista Pictures)

In 2022, the Sanderson Sisters returned to Salem in Hocus Pocus 2, with a new band of heroes to interrupt their magical schemes. Now, with a third film on the cards, a hero from the 1993 original movie has expressed some interest in joining in the fun when Winifred (Bette Midler), Mary (Kathy Najimy), and Sarah Sanderson (Sarah Jessica Parker) come back for thirds.

Thora Birch, who played Dani Dennison in the original film, told Entertainment Tonight that she'd like to see what happened to her character after that fateful Halloween night involving talking cats and candles with a black flame. “Yeah, I’d like to know what they land on for how Dani wound up. I’m super open to the idea,” revealed Birch. “They love talking about this stuff, so we’ll see.”

See more Movies News
TOPICS
Nick Staniforth
Nick Staniforth
Contributing Writer

Nick is a freelancer whose work can be found at Screen Rant, The Digital Fix, and Looper. He loves movies, TV, DC, and Marvel. He also believes that the best Robin Hood is still a talking fox.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.