WB reportedly fast-tracking Wonder Woman reboot movie following Superman's success

James Gunn's Superman reboot movie has landed as a resounding success, with critics and audiences alike praising the feel-good blockbuster. The success of the new Superman is now even lifting the rest of the new cinematic DC Universe along with it, as WB is fast-tracking a Wonder Woman reboot movie, as reported by Variety.

The trade reports that the success of giving Superman a fresh coat of paint is rubbing off on Wonder Woman. Gunn, who serves as co-CEO of DC Studios along with writing and directing Superman, has previously named Wonder Woman as a tentpole of the new DC Universe along with Batman, Supergirl, and of course, the Man of Steel.

Director Patty Jenkins previously directed two Wonder Woman films starring Gal Gadot, including 2017's generally charming Wonder Woman, and its absolutely dismal 2020 sequel, Wonder Woman 1984.

Jenkins was working on a third film in the series when Gunn and co-CEO Peter Safran took over the reins of DC's movie division, reorganizing it into DC Studios, leading to both Jenkins and Wonder Woman actor Gal Gadot being dropped, with no new Wonder Woman yet cast.

Gunn himself recently gave an update on Wonder Woman, saying it wouldn't go into production until it has a rock-solid script, a guideline he's repeated about numerous films including the long-awaited sequel The Batman 2, which now reportedly has a script locked in.

"I mean, it's not going to be until the scripts are ready. So, both the scripts are being written now, and, if they're good, then we'll go into production immediately," Gunn stated at the time.

"So it really depends on how we can get the scripts done," he added, "because the one thing I'm just not going to do is go into production without a script that I feel is fantastic, especially for those characters who deserve the best. I'd rather wait a year than go too soon."

Warner Bros. had no official comment for Variety about Wonder Woman kicking into gear, but judging by Gunn's statement that a reboot movie for the Amazon hero would go into production "immediately" upon the script's completion, it seems there will be no hesitation on the part of DC Studios. In the meantime, a streaming series titled Paradise Lost about the history of Wonder Woman's mythical island home of Themiscyra is also in development.

Superman is currently in theaters. Check out our 4-star Superman review, and stay up to date on all the upcoming DC movies flying your way very soon as part of the DCU Chapter One. Then discover how to watch the DC movies in order – if you dare.