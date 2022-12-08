Patty Jenkins' Wonder Woman 3 has been canceled by DC

Wonder Woman 3, directed by Patty Jenkins, is no longer going ahead at DC, according to The Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab). According to a new report, Jenkins submitted a draft of the movie, co-written with Geoff Johns, to DC Studios' new co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran – and it goes in the wrong direction for the new plans at DC Studios that are currently being mapped out.

Jenkins reportedly does not have a desire to alter the movie's treatment, meaning that it's effectively "dead" at the studio in its current incarnation. No decisions have been made about the next step for the character, so Diana Prince star Gal Gadot's future at DC is still uncertain.

The news comes just days after Gadot shared her excitement for the future of the series, tweeting (opens in new tab): "A few years ago it was announced that I was going to play Wonder Woman. I’ve been so grateful for the opportunity to play such an incredible, iconic character and more than anything I’m grateful for YOU. The fans. Can’t wait to share her next chapter with you."

It's not just Wonder Woman's future that's up in the air at DC Studios – Henry Cavill, it seems, will no longer be back as Superman, while Aquaman and Black Adam seem unlikely to be getting any further movies. One hero who is definitely safe, though, is Matt Reeves' Batman, played by Robert Pattinson.

