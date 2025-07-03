DC boss James Gunn says we can expect to see Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman on screen together in the DCU, but not just yet

DC boss James Gunn has confirmed that Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman will appear on screen together in his new DCU, but it won't be for a little while yet.

"Of course, yeah! But, not in the next movie," Gunn told Deadline on the red carpet at Superman's London premiere when asked if the three would cross paths in the new shared universe.

Of course, we've seen the trio together in the DCEU, in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League, played by Henry Cavill, Ben Affleck, and Gal Gadot. The DCU has rebooted the comic book universe, however, and now David Corenswet is taking on the role of the Man of Steel. Batman and Wonder Woman have yet to be recast.

Corenswet will be joined by Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor in Superman, alongside a supporting cast that includes Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Fantastic, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

A DCU Batman movie (separate from Matt Reeves' The Batman and its upcoming sequel) is also in the works. The Brave and the Bold, which will center around Batman and Robin, will be directed by IT's Andy Muschietti, but not much is known about the movie just yet. A new Wonder Woman movie is currently being written, but details are thin on the ground about that project, too.

Superman flies onto the big screen on July 11 as the first feature-length installment of the DCU Chapter One. While we wait, check out our guide to the other upcoming superhero movies on the way in 2025 and beyond.