DC boss James Gunn says that there are "so many more" canceled DC movies than we even know about

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has been fairly open about scrapping and delaying multiple planned movie and TV projects that haven't yet developed a workable script. But the legacy of DC's canceled projects goes back far, far deeper than Gunn's time at DC, and now the filmmaker has acknowledged the long line of canceled projects.

"Great list. So many more too!" Gunn effuses on social media in response to a thread of canceled movies showing some of the most well known scrapped DC projects.

The list, posted by user Bradley Osborn, includes numerous films that will never see the light of day, going all the way back to Tim Burton's planned third Batman film, which was later scrapped in favor of Joel Schumacher's Batman Forever.

Other films include: Darren Aronofsky's Batman: Year One; a very different version of 1983's Superman 3; Nicolas Cage's Superman; a JJ Abrams directed Superman film; a sequel to Superman Returns; a Joss Whedon-penned Wonder Woman film; George Miller's Justice League: Mortal; a Batman Vs. Superman film; a live action Teen Titans film; a Flash movie that would have tied into Ryan Reynolds' Green Lantern film; a Plastic Man movie that could have starred Keanu Reeves; an Aquaman movie with Leonardo DiCaprio; a Green Lantern trilogy starring John Stewart rather than Hal Jordan; a movie about Green Arrow escaping prison; a Cyborg movie; a Static Shock movie; a New Gods film from Ava Duvernay; a very different sequel to Suicide Squad; Guillermo del Toro's Justice League Dark; Ben Affleck's Batman; and of course, multiple sequels to Zack Snyder's Justice League.

And as Gunn notes, that's really just the tip of the iceberg. For more, check out our list of all the upcoming DC movies and shows you need to know about.