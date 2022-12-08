Henry Cavill's Superman future in doubt again as new DC details emerge

Henry Cavill's Superman future is in doubt once more as a new report has detailed fresh plans for the DCEU. The shake-up comes after James Gunn and Peter Safran were revealed to be co-CEOs of the newly formed DC Studios, with a 10 year plan in the works.

After Cavill's cameo as Superman in the Black Adam post-credits scene, it seemed the actor was back in blue for good – Cavill even shared an Instagram post celebrating his return to the role, and Man of Steel 2 was reportedly in the early stages of development.

But, a new report from The Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab) has cast doubt on Cavill's triumphant return. According to the publication, Gunn and Safran have "a working blueprint" for the future of DC, which has thrown the entire cinematic universe as it currently stands into question. Though the report notes that nothing is locked in just yet, one potentiality is that Cavill is out again.

The actor is said to have filmed a cameo for The Flash, but that scene could end up on the cutting room floor as Warner Bros. may not be committed to bringing Cavill back. The report also notes that, when Cavill made his Instagram post, he was correct, as the studio was meeting with writers for a Man of Steel follow-up. The Flash director Andy Muschietti is even said to have been interested in helming a film described as similar in tone to Richard Donner's Superman. Plus, another Justice League movie is reported to have been a possibility with the current cast.

But, with Gunn and Safran's new plans, it seems the old cast is out and the slate is being wiped clean – Wonder Woman 3 is reportedly not moving ahead in its current form and Jason Momoa may not return as Aquaman again after the upcoming Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. Black Adam is also unlikely to get a sequel. But, nothing is a certainty just yet.

The next DC release is Shazam! Fury of the Gods, which arrives in theaters March 17, 2023. Until then, check out how to watch the DC movies in order to get up to speed on the DCEU so far.