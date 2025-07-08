Superman star David Corenswet shares heartwarming message ahead of premiere, proving why fans think he "was born for this role"

David Corenswet has proven once again why he was always the perfect choice to play Superman in James Gunn’s upcoming DC movie, as he shares a touching message ahead of Superman’s release.

“Be kind to each other, step up to the plate. See what responsibilities you can shoulder, who you can take care of, who you can look out for. Go into the weekend with a little more energy,” said Corenswet when asked whether he had a message for the world at the Superman premiere in Los Angeles, which was livestreamed on Twitter.

The Kryptonian couldn't have said it better himself, and fans think so too. One Twitter user replied to the clip with a screenshot from DC Comics, showing comic book Superman sharing a similar message reading, "Do good to others and every man can be Superman." The fan said, "He embodies the character perfectly," and another added, "No wonder James saw him... bro was born for this role."

He’s embodies the character perfectly pic.twitter.com/tmwFc8gqhgJuly 8, 2025

Way back in 2023, when it was first announced that Corenswet would star as the hero, the news was met with mixed response. As detailed on Reddit, some DC fans were unsure of Corenswet’s acting abilities, and others were sad that Henry Cavill would not be returning. However, most were excited to see the Pearl star take on the role.

However, the lead-up to Superman’s release just proves that Corenswet was the right choice all along, as according to Warner Bros., Gunn’s Superman is "driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind."

Superman follows Corenswet’s Clark Kent as he tries to juggle his double life while battling tech billionaire Lex Luthor at the same time. The cast also includes Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, and more.

Superman will release on July 11, 2025. For more, check out our list where we have all the Superman movies ranked, and how to watch DC movies in order. For more on Gunn’s DCU: Chapter One, keep up with upcoming DC movies.