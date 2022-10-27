Henry Cavill teases Superman’s "bright future" – and hints at a lighter tone for the character

Fresh off his unlikely return as the Man of Steel in Black Adam, Superman actor Henry Cavill has addressed the DC hero’s "bright future" – and teased a less dark version of the character.

"There is such a bright future ahead for the character, and I’m so excited to tell a story with an enormously joyful Superman," Cavill said during a live recording of the Happy Sad Confused (opens in new tab) podcast (via The Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab)).

Cavill, however, was reluctant to share further details – even though plans are seemingly slowly coming into place for the character.

"Right now I can’t share anything … but in time, I’ll be able to share and everyone will hear all the exciting things to come," Cavill said.

Cavill, who played Supes from Man of Steel through to Batman v Superman, and eventually Zack Snyder’s Justice League, had previously confirmed his full-time return as the character in an Instagram post.

"I wanted to make it official that I am back as Superman," Cavill said, revealing his Black Adam cameo was "just a very small taste of things to come."

He continued: "So there's a lot to be thankful for, and I'll get to that in time, but I wanted to thank you guys most of all. Thank you for your support and thank you for your patience. I promise it will be rewarded."

DC is reportedly currently taking pitches for the next Superman movie – but no further details have been revealed. Given Cavill’s words, though, we could be in for a lighter version of the character than we have seen previously.

