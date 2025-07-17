Supergirl star is really leaning into the party girl aspect of her character as she shares hilarious Superman meme

Following her exciting but fleeting Superman cameo, Supergirl star Milly Alcock is finding the humour in her character’s party girl vibe as she shares a hilarious meme.

The star shared a meme posted on Instagram by thefilmmemes, which features a picture of her lounging at a bar with a cigarette in her mouth. The text reads, “Supergirl while Metropolis is almost destroyed.” Check out the image below.

Alcock shared the meme just moments after DC boss James Gunn posted the first Supergirl poster. The new look shows the hero standing in front of a Superman mural, which she has vandalized, whilst she drinks an unknown beverage from a paper cup. Both the meme and the poster sure do fit with Supergirl’s wild reputation as introduced in Superman.

Towards the end of the newest DCU Chapter One: Gods and Monsters film, Supergirl makes her entrance by crashing into her cousin’s ice castle whilst looking for her dog Krypto. All while Superman had been busy looking after her naughty dog and saving Metropolis from Lex Luthor, Supergirl had apparently been out partying on planets with red suns rather than Earth’s yellow sun, so she could get intoxicated.

However, Kara Zor-El’s party days may not last forever, as it sounds as though she has her work cut out for her in one of the most exciting upcoming DC movies.

Based on the DC comic Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, Supergirl follows the hero as she takes on her biggest threat yet. The official synopsis reads, "While celebrating her 21st birthday, Kara Zor-El travels across the galaxy with Krypto, during which she meets the young Ruthye (Eve Ridley) and goes on a 'murderous quest for revenge'".

Supergirl will be released in theaters on June 26, 2026. For more, check out our guide on how to watch the DC movies in order, and keep up with other upcoming superhero movies.