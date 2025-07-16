James Gunn reveals new comic-book accurate Supergirl poster, but all we can think about is her coat

Not even a week after James Gunn’s Superman hit screens, the director has treated us to another look at the next DCU movie, Supergirl.

Gunn shared the first poster for Supergirl on Twitter, writing, "Look Out. 2026." The artwork shows Milly Alcock’s Kara Zor-El standing in front of a Superman mural, whilst sipping on a beverage of sorts. But it looks like the party girl has defaced her cousin’s 'Look Up' logo by spray painting 'out' over 'up.' Check out the post below.

From the poster, it seems like the hero won’t have changed much by the time we see her again. In one of the most interesting Superman cameos, Supergirl makes an appearance near the end of the movie when she crashes into her cousin’s ice castle whilst looking for her dog Krypto. The hero had apparently been out partying on planets with red suns rather than Earth’s yellow sun, so she could get intoxicated.

However, the most interesting part of the poster is her coat. In Superman, we see Kara wearing a brown parka coat over her Supergirl dress and red boots. But when we look closer at the new artwork, it seems as though the coat has changed. It looks more like a suede trench coat. This is much more accurate to what Kara wears in the DC comic Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, which is what the upcoming movie is based on.

(Image credit: DC Comics)

Although it looks like the coat is here to stay, Kara’s partying days may be over. While we don’t know too much about one of the most exciting upcoming DC movies, it sounds as though the movie will adapt the comic pretty closely.

The official synopsis reads, "While celebrating her 21st birthday, Kara Zor-El travels across the galaxy with Krypto, during which she meets the young Ruthye (Eve Ridley) and goes on a 'murderous quest for revenge'".

Supergirl is the fourth project in Gunn’s DCU Chapter One: Gods and Monsters, and the second movie after Superman.

Supergirl will be released in theaters on June 26, 2026. For more, check out our guide on how to watch the DC movies in order, and keep up with other upcoming superhero movies.