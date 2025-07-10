Superman star David Corenswet says the DCU movie is "a comic book up on the big screen," which is "a great way to start a new era of comic book movies"

There isn't another superhero as iconic as Superman. Instantly recognizable with his blue suit and red cape – and occasionally trunks – the hero has been embodied on the big screen countless times, from Christopher Reeve's timeless depiction to Henry Cavill's grittier take.

Now, a new incarnation is taking flight, with David Corenswet stepping up as Big Blue in this summer's Superman.

When we meet with Corenswet in London to talk about the DCU Chapter One: Gods and Monsters movie, he tells us about creating his own version of the larger-than-life hero.

"There's something cool about, in the same way when you play a great character in theater who's been played by great actors before you, you don't really get the chance to go back and see their performances and be inspired by their performances," Corenswet explains. "But when you read the play, and you get your inspiration from the same words that they got their inspiration from, there's a nice little spiritual connection through time there.

"For me, it was focusing on drawing inspiration from All-Star Superman, the comic that James [Gunn] sort of pointed us to," he continues. "And in looking at that – not that all the Supermans before me have read that comic – but I saw some things that I recognized in other actors' portrayal of the character. But in drawing it from the comics rather than from the other performances, I felt confident that it would become my own interpretation, and I would find things that would be overlapping, but ultimately distinct from previous actors."

It's not just Corenswet's take on the character that's fresh, either. As he puts it, the movie also feels different to other universe-launchers.

"My impression, which is only my impression, but rather than being a comic book adaptation to film, which has been the renaissance of comic book movies that started with great films like Iron Man and Batman Begins, where it sort of felt like we were bringing these comic characters to the real world, James's Superman movie is more a comic book up on the big screen," Corenswet says. "I've heard it described that the experience of watching it is sort of like the experience of reading a comic, but obviously in motion on a giant screen, shared with the people around you. I think that should be a new experience for people, and is a great way to start a new era of comic book movies."

