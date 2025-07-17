Lobo actor Jason Momoa introduces the world to his DC character's favorite word in response to new Supergirl poster: "Look out bastich"

Aquaman, who? Jason Momoa is now all-in on Lobo – a year before he makes his second DC debut.

"Look out bastich," Momoa wrote on Instagram underneath the Supergirl poster, which shows Milly Alcock's Kara drinking and rocking a brown coat, while Superman's mantra 'Look Up' is given a far more menacing spin of 'Look Out'.

For those unfamiliar with the foul-mouthed bounty hunter, Lobo uses the word 'bastich' just about as frequently as he breathes air. A mix of 'bastard' and 'bitch', Lobo deploys it more as a term of endearment, if anything, in the DC universe.

Despite previously making a splash as Aquaman in the DCEU, DC Studios bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran recruited Momoa to play Lobo. Prior to that, Momoa texted Gunn 'fucking LOBO', to which the Superman director replied: "Dude I've said you should be Lobo for years, no lie."

Lobo will first appear in 2026's Supergirl, with the character's role closely aligning with the original draft for Tom King's Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow comic book miniseries, aiding Kara on her quest for revenge.

Alongside Supergirl and Superman, the rest of DCU Chapter One is setting up nicely. A Lanterns series has just wrapped filming, while a Clayface movie is in the works.

A Wonder Woman film has also reportedly been fast-tracked, which means we'll likely see a new Diana step into the DCU sooner than later. No word on a Batman casting yet, however.

If you bastiches want to know more about the DCU, be sure to dive into our guide to upcoming DC movies. Then, relive the DCEU with a look at how to watch the DC movies in order.