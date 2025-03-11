James Gunn reveals Jason Momoa text him about Lobo the day he was announced as DC Studios co-head

James Gunn has revealed the text Jason Momoa sent him about Lobo the day it was announced Gunn and Peter Safran would be taking over as co-CEOs of DC Studios.

Momoa has been cast as Lobo in the DCU and will appear in the upcoming Supergirl movie, but rumors had long swirled about the actor taking on the anti-hero role.

"On the anniversary of Lobo, I can't help but think of a text I received from Jason Momoa on the morning it was announced Peter & I were the heads of DC Studios – the day Jason & I first discussed him joining the DCU as Lobo," Gunn posted on Twitter. "I've loved watching Jason bring him to life & can't wait to share that with all of you."

In the text exchange, Momoa sent a very simple opener: "fucking LOBO" Gunn replied: "Dude I've said you should be Lobo for years, no lie."

"Jason was literally the first text I got after DC Studios was announced," Gunn has previously shared. "And his text was, 'Lobo baby' with ten billion exclamation points. So essentially, I was like, 'I think that's a pretty good idea' so it was always part of the plan."

Momoa, of course, played Aquaman in the old DCEU, but it was revealed in late 2023 that he'd be playing Lobo in the new DCU.

Next up for DC is Superman, which arrives on July 11. It's the first movie of Chapter One: Gods and Monsters, and it stars David Corenswet as the titular hero.

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

You can keep up to date with everything else the DCU has in store with our guide to all the upcoming DC movies and shows.