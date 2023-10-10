Jason Momoa to play Lobo in James Gunn's DCU

Jason Momoa is leaving Aquaman behind and entering James Gunn's DC Universe as Lobo.

Per a new report from Variety, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will mark Momoa's last appearance as the classic DC hero – as the actor is trading the sea for some time in space. Momoa is in talks to play Lobo, an intergalactic bounty hunter with a foul mouth and a love for cigars. The antihero was created by Roger Slifer and Keith Giffen, and first appeared in Omega Men #3 back in 1983.

The report doesn't come as a shock, seeing as Momoa has been teasing his desire to play Lobo for quite some time – and seemingly confirmed that he would in fact be playing the character in a cryptic social media post earlier this year.

"Four years ago I was screaming, wasn’t I?" Momoa shared in an Instagram video earlier this year. "Four years again. It’s a mystery, baby. I got some really good news, great news with Warner Bros. Wish I could tell you!"

Momoa also previously told ET Canada: "One of my dreams come true will be happening under their watch, so stay tuned." And by 'they,' he meant James Gunn and Peter Safran.

No standalone Lobo movie has been announced as part of Gunn and Safran's new DC slate, but the report suggests that Lobo could be making an appearance in Superman: Legacy – the first movie on the roster for the new DC Universe.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is set to hit theaters on December 20. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2023 and beyond.