Superman: Legacy has officially found its Clark Kent and Lois Lane

David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan have officially been cast as the new Clark Kent/Superman and Lois Lane, respectively, for director James Gunn's upcoming Superman: Legacy reboot film.

The movie will restart the Man of Steel for Gunn and DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran's new DC Universe movie plan, which so far consists of an eclectic first wave of projects that the pair have thematically titled 'Gods and Monsters.'

Gunn tweeted his confirmation, retweeting THR's report of the casting and adding, "Accurate! (They are not only both incredible actors, but also wonderful people)."

For Superman: Legacy, Corenswet and Brosnahan were among the shortlist for their respective roles for some time; Corenswet was reportedly auditioning for Superman against Nicholas Hoult and Tom Brittney while Brosnahan was up against Emma Mackey and Phoebe Dynevor for the role of Lois Lane.

Corenswet is known for his breakout role in 2022's Pearl as well as his upcoming role in Twisters, the sequel to 1995's Twister. Brosnahan is of course known for her starring role on The Marvelous Ms. Maisel as a housewife turned comedian struggling to be herself in the conservative '50s.

For what it's worth, Corenswet and Brosnahan seem to be solid choices to portray one of DC's most iconic couples. Corenswet showed his ability to play a charming romantic lead with a secret side in Pearl, and Brosnahan's critically acclaimed performance as Midge Maisel proved there are few actors who can keep up with her gift for emotionally charged banter.

Superman: Legacy is scheduled to release in July 2025. The movie is expected to draw heavily from the classic comic book story All-Star Superman.