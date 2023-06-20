James Gunn "blown away" by Superman: Legacy auditions

James Gunn is very enthusiastic about auditions for Superman: Legacy. The film is set to be the first of the new DCU Chapter One: Gods and Monsters.

"Amazing amazing weekend of auditions for Superman: Legacy," Gunn wrote on Bluesky social (H/T ComicBook.com). "I'm blown away by some of these actors, among the best I've ever seen or worked with."

According to The Hollywood Reporter's Borys Kit, screen tests are underway for the roles of Lois Lane and Clark Kent. Nicholas Hoult, David Corenswet, and Tom Brittney are testing for Superman, with Emma Mackey, Phoebe Dynevor, and Rachel Brosnahan up for Lois.

Plot details on Superman: Legacy are scarce at the moment, though we know it will focus on Clark as a young reporter for the Daily Planet.

The film will release in 2025, but before then, there are two more DC films leftover from the old universe: Blue Beetle and Aquaman 2. Gunn has indicated that Blue Beetle is actually the first DCU character, but it's unclear if that means the film will be canon to the new DCU, since Superman: Legacy is the first DCU movie.

The Flash, meanwhile, was just released to a disappointing box office result. The film co-stars Sasha Calle as Supergirl, and while it's currently unknown if she'll be reprising the role in the upcoming Supergirl movie, she has revealed that she has met with DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran about her DC future.

