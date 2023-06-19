The Flash star Sasha Calle has met with DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran about her Supergirl future.

Though Calle plays the Kryptonian hero in The Flash, it's unclear if she'll reprise the role for the upcoming Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow movie, which is arriving as part of the new DCU Chapter One: Gods and Monsters.

"I hope to continue playing Supergirl," Calle told USA Today, revealing she has met with Safran in the same interview. "I love her so deeply and I feel so connected to her."

Though Gunn and Safran are starting mostly from scratch with the new DCU, it seems that certain characters – like Viola Davis's Amanda Waller – will be played by the same actors. There's no reason Calle couldn't continue in her role, then, but it all remains to be seen for now.

One thing that is for sure, though, is that there will be a new Superman and a new Batman. Superman: Legacy is coming in 2025 as the first film of the DCU, with Nicholas Hoult, David Corenswet, and Tom Brittney said to be frontrunners for the Man of Steel, per The Hollywood Reporter's Borys Kit. A new Batman film titled The Brave and the Bold is set to follow, which The Flash director Andy Muschietti will also be helming, Variety reports.

What's also up in the air is if The Flash will get a sequel, with producer Barbara Muschietti addressing rumors of a completed sequel script in an interview with GamesRadar+. "That I think was a bit premature," she revealed. "We're not really familiar with that draft. I think that draft has been around for a while."

