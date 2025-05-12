James Gunn announces filming has wrapped on Supergirl in the most nonchalant way

Good news DC fans, James Gunn has sneakily confirmed that filming on upcoming movie Supergirl has officially wrapped.

Rather than announcing the news via a behind-the-scenes image as he usually does, the DC Studios co-CEO decided to confirm that filming had concluded in the most nonchalant way, replying to a fan on Instagram Threads. "James, I wanna hear from you… has Supergirl really wrapped filming?" asked the fan, to which Gunn replied, "Yes it has."

The news comes just over one month before Gunn’s Superman starring David Corenswet as the titular hero hits screens. As well as introducing a new Clark Kent to the world, the first movie in DC Chapter One: Gods and Monsters will also mark the new Supergirl’s debut.

Supergirl, officially titled Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, stars House of the Dragon’s Milly Alcock as Superman’s cousin Kara Zor-El, aka Supergirl. Although we are yet to see the movie’s official synopsis, Gunn has previously said that the new Supergirl is unlike anything we’ve seen before, and will be vastly different from Superman, as she was raised on Planet Krypton while it was being destroyed, versus Clark, who was lovingly raised on Earth.

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

However, what we do know is that the movie is based on Tom King's comic book series of the same name. King’s story started with the heroine traveling across the galaxy with Superdog Krypto to celebrate her 21st birthday, when she meets a young woman named Ruthye who is out for revenge for the murder of her father.

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow also stars Matthias Schoenaerts as Krem of the Yellow Hills, Eve Ridley as Ruthye Marye Knoll, David Krumholtz as Zor-El, Emily Beecham as Supergirl's mother, and Jason Momoa as Lobo.

With filming now wrapped, we are hoping that the film’s official synopsis and first teaser will promptly follow.

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow flies into theatres on June 26, 2026. For more, check out our guides to all the upcoming DC movies and TV shows, as well as our breakdown of how to watch the DC movies in order.