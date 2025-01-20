As Milly Alcock's Supergirl is confirmed to appear in Superman, DC fans are concerned the movie may have too many characters

Now that Milly Alcock's Supergirl is confirmed to appear in James Gunn's upcoming Superman movie (via The Hollywood Reporter ), some fans are concerned that the first big-screen outing in the DCU may feature a few too many characters.

Alongside David Corenswet's Clark Kent and Rachel Brosnahan's Lois Lane, the movie, which will be part of Gunn's DCU Chapter One: Gods and Monsters, features a 'who's who' of DC characters. Nicholas Hoult will star as Lex Luthor, while Anthony Carrigan is Metamorpho, Edi Gathegi is Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion is Green Lantern, and Isabela Merced is Hawkgirl.

"What a surprise this movie is going to have yet another superhero that isn't Superman in it," wrote one Reddit user . "Too many characters being introduced," replied another. "Reminds me of a complaint they had with the Snyderverse."

"Starting to feel more like a Justice League movie than a Superman movie," said someone else.

Not everyone feels negatively, though. "[I don't care]," said another fan. "James Gunn always has a big cast and does it well. I trust him to make a good movie."

"I don't see it, other heroes are involved but that doesn't automatically make it a team movie, the DCU is a world with meta humans already well established it would make sense for some to be in the film," agreed someone else. "Not only that but interacting with other heroes and inspiring them is a part of Supermans life so even with other heroes it most certainly can stay focused on him."

Alcock's DCU casting was announced back in January 2024 and she's set to lead her own movie with Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, which is scheduled to be released on June 26, 2026. Filming is currently underway, with Cruella and I, Tonya helmer Craig Gillespie in the director's chair. In the same report, The Hollywood Reporter also confirmed that Oppenheimer's David Krumholtz and 1899's Emily Beecham have now been cast as Kara Zor-El's parents

Superman flies onto the big screen this July 11. In the meantime, check out our guide to the other new superhero movies on the way in 2025 and beyond.