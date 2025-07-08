3 years after season 2 left fans hanging, hit Netflix sci-fi show Alice in Borderland season 3 gets first full trailer, and it looks like it will be worth the wait

3 years after season 2 hit Netflix, the streamer has finally revealed the first trailer for hit series Alice in Borderland season 3, and it looks just as wild as previous installments.

In the new teaser trailer, which you can see below, we see a small recap of Arisu and Usagi’s journeys so far, and how the two were left haunted by the game scene when they escaped. However, the two’s freedom doesn't last too long as the clip soon shows the two back in Borderland where they must face off against each other and play the final game.

Alice in Borderland: Season 3 | Official Teaser | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

As well as the new teaser, the streamer has also confirmed that Alice in Borderland season 3 will land on Netflix on September 25, 2025.

The new teaser isn't the first snippet we have seen of the upcoming season, as earlier this year, Netflix shared a first look at Alice in Borderland season 3, which showed the main characters standing in front of a giant mural of the joker card. Now, from the trailer above, we can see just how significant this card will be to the show’s final game.

From the trailer and first look, it seems as though season 3 will follow on directly from season 2, and its all down to that sneaky joker card. In season 2, we saw Arisu and Usagi leave the games and head back to the real world, get married, and live a seemingly normal life. However, they couldn't quite escape the horror of the games. One day, Usagi vanished, and later Arisu was handed the final card: the Joker.

The survival action series first launched on Netflix in 2020, and has since become the most-watched Japanese Netflix title on the site worldwide, and stands at an impressive 86% on Rotten Tomatoes. Season 2 was released on December 22, 2022.

The logline for season 3 reads, "As new deadly games return, Arisu, Usagi and new players must navigate even more daunting, adrenaline-fueled challenges." Season 3 welcomes back Kento Yamazaki as Arisu and Tao Tsuchiya as Usagi.

Alice in Borderland seasons 1-2 are available to watch on Netflix, with season 3 landing on September 25, 2025. For more, check out our list of the best Netflix shows, or keep up with upcoming TV shows.