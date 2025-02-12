Netflix reveals first teaser for season 3 of record-breaking sci-fi thriller Alice in Borderland

Netflix has unveiled the first look at Alice in Borderland season 3 – and the joker looms large after the new installment (no, not that one).

"You’re not ready for the final game," Netflix tweeted alongside the teaser art, which you can see below. It shows three figures standing on a rooftop looking up at a large joker card in the sky. Season 2 ended with a close-up of the joker on a table full of playing cards, alluding to a character that we've yet to meet in the show.

You’re not ready for the final game.ALICE IN BORDERLAND SEASON 3 🃏 COMING 2025 pic.twitter.com/wsecK6FqCMFebruary 12, 2025

Set in an abandoned version of Tokyo, Alice in Borderland sees people forced to participate in dangerous games, the difficulty of which is demonstrated by different playing cards, that enable them to extend their 'visas' in the city – and stay alive for longer in an attempt to get back to the real world. When their visas expire, players are executed by lasers that are shot from the sky.

Starring Kento Yamazaki, Tao Tsuchiya, Nijirō Murakami, Ayaka Miyoshi, Aya Asahina, and Dori Sakurada, the show is based on the manga of the same name by Haro Aso. Season 1 premiered in 2020 and season 2 followed in 2022, with the second installment debuting to 61.2 million viewing hours, the most in a week for a Japanese series on the streamer. The show was renewed for a second season just two weeks after it first dropped on Netflix, but fans had to wait a year for confirmation of season 3.

Alice in Borderland season 3 is set to arrive on Netflix in September 2025.