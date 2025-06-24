Buffy star Sarah Michelle Gellar says her "dream" for the reboot is to "bring back everyone who has died" but still wants to make time for "new stories"

Buffy star Sarah Michelle Gellar has once again spoken about the upcoming reboot series, underlining that she wants to bring back some old faces while still putting the spotlight – and maybe the sunlight – on new characters.

“It will be lighter than the last few seasons of the original," Gellar told Vanity Fair Italia. "We will try to find a balance between new and old characters. My dream is to bring back everyone who has died, but space will have to be made for new stories as well.”

Bringing back characters from the dead isn't exactly out of the show's wheelhouse. Buffy herself has been resurrected on multiple occasions, most notably in season 5's dramatic finale after sacrificing herself to save Dawn.

Of course, dead can mean dead – just ask those still mourning the demise of fan-favorite Tara and Buffy's mom Joyce in the fifth season. Maybe Gellar has a point about those darker final seasons…

Running for seven seasons across the late 1990s and early 2000s, Buffy the Vampire Slayer became a classic of the vampire genre, not least because of its campy high concept episodes and killer cast.

The story continued in wider media, including comics, but the Buffy sequel (brought to life by Nomadland and Eternals director Chloe Zhao) will focus on a returning Buffy as well as a new lead, played by Star Wars: Skeleton Crew actor Ryan Kiera Armstrong.

