The Buffy reboot has its new slayer: Star Wars Skeleton Crew's Ryan Kiera Armstrong

Hulu's Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot has found its new slayer.

"I want to introduce you to [Ryan Kiera Armstrong]," Sarah Michelle Gellar wrote on Instagram underneath a video in which she tells Armstrong that she got the part. "From the moment I saw Ryan's audition, I knew there was only one girl that I wanted by my side. To have that kind of emotional intelligence, and talent, at such a young age is truly a gift. The bonus is that her smile lights up even the darkest room. Welcome to #NewSunnydale #btvs." You can watch the sweet video below.

Armstrong, who is just 15 (Gellar was 19 when she played 16-year-old Buffy Summers in season 1) starred in American Horror Story: Red Tie before joining the cast of Disney's Star Wars: Skeleton Crew as part of the ragtag group of kiddos who get lost in the galaxy. She's set to star alongside Ethan Hawke on the new FX drama, The Lowdown.

Chloe Zhao (Eternals) is set to direct the TV show, with Nora and Lilla Zuckerman (Poker Face season 1) as head writers.

"We are so overjoyed to have found this generation's slayer in Ryan Kiera Armstrong, she absolutely blew us away — there is no question in our mind that she is the chosen one," Nora and Lilla said in a statement (via Deadline).

Buffy the Vampire Slayer is streaming now on Hulu.