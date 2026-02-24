Ryan Coogler's X-Files reboot finds its star and showrunner as the pilot gets the greenlight at Hulu

Ryan Coogler's X-Files reboot is finally officially moving ahead: the show has received the greenlight for a pilot at Hulu.

I Saw the TV Glow and The Woman in the Yard star Danielle Deadwyler will co-lead but, interestingly, Coogler won't be the showrunner – that'll be Jennifer Yale, Deadline reports. The Oscar-nominated director of Sinners will write and direct the pilot, instead.

Yale has previously worked on shows like Legion, Outlander, and Apple TV's See, and last year she was the showrunner on The Copenhagen Test, a thriller series starring Simu Liu and Melissa Barrera and executive produced by James Wan.

Per Deadline, the show will follow "two highly decorated but vastly different FBI agents" who "form an unlikely bond when they are assigned to a long-shuttered division devoted to cases involving unexplained phenomena." Deadwyler will play one of the agents, but her co-star hasn't been announced yet.

Coogler's reboot was first reported in March 2023, and original series creator Chris Carter has confirmed that he won't have any involvement with it.

The original X-Files series ran from 1993 to 2002, with two movies and two revival seasons following in the 20 years after. Gillian Anderson and David Duchovny starred as FBI special agents Dana Scully, a skeptic, and Fox Mulder, a conspiracy theorist, investigating unsolved cases involving the paranormal known as the X-Files.

The X-Files isn't the only '90s genre hit getting the 21st Century treatment at Hulu – Buffy the Vampire Slayer is also returning to our screens, with a pilot directed by Hamnet and Eternals helmer Chloé Zhao on the way.

While we wait for the X-Files reboot to arrive on Hulu, check out our guide to the best new TV shows still to come in 2026.