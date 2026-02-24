Ryan Coogler's X-Files reboot finds its star and showrunner as the pilot gets the greenlight at Hulu
The X-Files reboot is one step closer to arriving on our screens
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Every Friday
GamesRadar+
Your weekly update on everything you could ever want to know about the games you already love, games we know you're going to love in the near future, and tales from the communities that surround them.
Every Thursday
GTA 6 O'clock
Our special GTA 6 newsletter, with breaking news, insider info, and rumor analysis from the award-winning GTA 6 O'clock experts.
Every Friday
Knowledge
From the creators of Edge: A weekly videogame industry newsletter with analysis from expert writers, guidance from professionals, and insight into what's on the horizon.
Every Thursday
The Setup
Hardware nerds unite, sign up to our free tech newsletter for a weekly digest of the hottest new tech, the latest gadgets on the test bench, and much more.
Every Wednesday
Switch 2 Spotlight
Sign up to our new Switch 2 newsletter, where we bring you the latest talking points on Nintendo's new console each week, bring you up to date on the news, and recommend what games to play.
Every Saturday
The Watchlist
Subscribe for a weekly digest of the movie and TV news that matters, direct to your inbox. From first-look trailers, interviews, reviews and explainers, we've got you covered.
Once a month
SFX
Get sneak previews, exclusive competitions and details of special events each month!
Ryan Coogler's X-Files reboot is finally officially moving ahead: the show has received the greenlight for a pilot at Hulu.
I Saw the TV Glow and The Woman in the Yard star Danielle Deadwyler will co-lead but, interestingly, Coogler won't be the showrunner – that'll be Jennifer Yale, Deadline reports. The Oscar-nominated director of Sinners will write and direct the pilot, instead.
Yale has previously worked on shows like Legion, Outlander, and Apple TV's See, and last year she was the showrunner on The Copenhagen Test, a thriller series starring Simu Liu and Melissa Barrera and executive produced by James Wan.
Per Deadline, the show will follow "two highly decorated but vastly different FBI agents" who "form an unlikely bond when they are assigned to a long-shuttered division devoted to cases involving unexplained phenomena." Deadwyler will play one of the agents, but her co-star hasn't been announced yet.
Coogler's reboot was first reported in March 2023, and original series creator Chris Carter has confirmed that he won't have any involvement with it.
The original X-Files series ran from 1993 to 2002, with two movies and two revival seasons following in the 20 years after. Gillian Anderson and David Duchovny starred as FBI special agents Dana Scully, a skeptic, and Fox Mulder, a conspiracy theorist, investigating unsolved cases involving the paranormal known as the X-Files.
The X-Files isn't the only '90s genre hit getting the 21st Century treatment at Hulu – Buffy the Vampire Slayer is also returning to our screens, with a pilot directed by Hamnet and Eternals helmer Chloé Zhao on the way.
Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox
While we wait for the X-Files reboot to arrive on Hulu, check out our guide to the best new TV shows still to come in 2026.
I’m an Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering everything film and TV-related. I help bring you all the latest news, features, and reviews, as well as helming our Big Screen Spotlight column. I’ve previously written for publications like HuffPost and i-D after getting my NCTJ Diploma in Multimedia Journalism.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.