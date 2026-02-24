Ryan Coogler's X-Files reboot finds its star and showrunner as the pilot gets the greenlight at Hulu

The X-Files reboot is one step closer to arriving on our screens

Ryan Coogler's X-Files reboot is finally officially moving ahead: the show has received the greenlight for a pilot at Hulu.

I Saw the TV Glow and The Woman in the Yard star Danielle Deadwyler will co-lead but, interestingly, Coogler won't be the showrunner – that'll be Jennifer Yale, Deadline reports. The Oscar-nominated director of Sinners will write and direct the pilot, instead.

The X-Files isn't the only '90s genre hit getting the 21st Century treatment at Hulu – Buffy the Vampire Slayer is also returning to our screens, with a pilot directed by Hamnet and Eternals helmer Chloé Zhao on the way.

