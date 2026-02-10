Sinners director Ryan Coogler is "deep in" to writing the X-Files reboot, and has a notebook full of advice from Vince Gilligan that he goes "back to often"

Director Ryan Coogler is hard at work on The X-Files reboot, and sought some advice from none other than former X-Files writer and producer Vince Gilligan.

"Vince gave me a couple hours of advice over Zoom and answered all the questions I had – I’ve got them all in my notebook, and I go back to it often," Coogler told The Hollywood Reporter, adding that he's "deep in now" in regards to the writing process.

X-Files creator Chris Carter announced Coogler's reboot back in 2023, and updates remained rather sparse until the Sinners director confirmed it was his next immediate project. Gilligan might be best known as the creator of Breaking Bad, but he also produced The X-Files and wrote a total of 29 episodes. Gilligan wrote some of the show's most comedic episodes, i.e Small Potatoes and Bad Blood, and the most emotional, with season 4's Memento Mori focusing on Scully's cancer. Bryan Cranston made an appearance in season 6 episode 2.

"I've been excited about that for a long time, and I'm fired up to get back to it," Coogler previously said on a special interview episode of The Last Podcast on the Left. "Some of those episodes, if we do our jobs right, will be really fucking scary."

Coogler is also reportedly working with Gillian Anderson on the reboot, but there has been no word yet as to whether Mulder or Scully will make a return.

The X-Files reboot does not yet have a release date. For more, check out our list of the best new TV shows coming your way in 2026 and beyond.