Sinners director Ryan Coogler has filled in the gaps on what went down between Smoke and Stack before they left for Chicago

News
By published

Ryan Coogler has shed some light on Smoke and Stack's backstory

Michael B. Jordan as &#039;Smoke&#039; and &#039;Stack&#039; in Ryan Coogler&#039;s new vampire horror Sinners
(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Director Ryan Coogler has finally shed some light on what happened to Michael B. Jordan's enigmatic twins Smoke and Stack before the events of Sinners.

At the start of 2025 vampire movie Sinners, we meet twins Elijah and Elias Moore, better known as Smoke and Stack, who return to their hometown in Mississippi looking to start over after making it big in Chicago. However, though we can read between the lines, they never really address why they dipped out in the first place.

"They killed their father, hid out at Mary’s mom’s place, then went to New York and joined the military. Went to fight in France, and they went back home for a little bit. Mary was older, so that was when Stack and Mary happened," said Coogler in an interview with Proximity Media.

Megan Garside
Junior Social Media Editor, GamesRadar+

I'm the Junior Social Media Editor here at GamesRadar+, handling all of Total Film's social platforms. However, I also write, covering all things film and TV for the site's entertainment section. I joined GamesRadar+ in 2023 and have been here ever since. I previously worked in communications after graduating with an MA in journalism. In my spare time, you can find me binging horror movies or getting lost in a cosy little game on my Switch.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.