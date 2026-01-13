28 Years Later: The Bone Temple director says the Jimmys were a later addition to the first film's script, and explains why there's no acrobatics in the sequel

Director Nia DaCosta says there's no backflip cut of The Bone Temple

The Jimmys in 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple
(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

Of the many off-the-wall moments in 28 Years Later, the coda featuring Jack O'Connell's acrobatic, color-coded Jimmys butchering a bunch of infected while bouncing around the screen was perhaps the zaniest. The Jimmys are back in a major way in sequel, The Bone Temple, but in a much scarier form – and there's nary a backflip in sight.

That's according to director Nia DaCosta, who sat down with GamesRadar+ in London last November to discuss her second instalment in the 28 Years Later trilogy. Once again penned by Alex Garland, The Bone Temple picks up almost immediately after 28 Years Later's hysterical ending, with Spike undergoing a brutal initiation into the Jimmys' death cult before hitting the road with Sir Lord Jimmy Crystal and his seven fingers.

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple releases in US theaters on January 15, and in UK cinemas on January 13. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming horror movies.

