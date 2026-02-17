Newly released deleted footage from 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple adds a whole new layer to Jack O'Connell's Jimmy Crystal

Jimmy Crystal (sort of) meets Samson in a new deleted scene from The Bone Temple

Jack O&#039;Connell as Sir Jimmy Crystal in 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple
A new deleted scene from 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple has hit the internet – and it shows a different, sillier side to Jimmy Crystal.

The short clip, which you can watch below, picks up just as Jimmy (Jack O'Connell) and Kelson (Ralph Fiennes) are parting ways after their initial meeting. Walking away from Kelson, Jimmy turns to wave and then suddenly stops in his tracks.

The scene seems to have tickled fans online, who are particularly entertained by the way O'Connell runs in the scene.

"HIS FUCKING RUN BRO IS SUCH A LOSER IM CRYING," one Twitter user wrote in response.

"His run is taking me out so bad," said someone else.

"I love a deleted scene that is simultaneously brilliant and completely understandable why they cut it. This plays out like a silly headcanon fanfic twitter comic beat," wrote another.

Directed by Nia DaCosta, the movie was written by franchise veteran Alex Garland and picks up with Alfie Williams' grieving teenager Spike after he set out on his own at the end of 28 Years Later. Caught in the bloody chaos of the Jimmys, their paths cross with Dr. Ian Kelson, who has plenty on his own plate as he attempts to find a cure for the infection with an unlikely companion: Samson.

28 Years Later 3 is officially in the works, although it remains untitled and doesn't have a director attached at this point.

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple is out now on digital. For more on what to watch, check out our guide to the best upcoming horror movies on the way in 2026.

