28 Days Later star Cillian Murphy praises "absolutely magnetic" performance from 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple's Jack O'Connell

Cillian Murphy is full of praise for Jack O'Connell's 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple performance as Jimmy Crystal

28 Days Later star Cillian Murphy has high praise for 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple's Jack O'Connell, who plays blond wig and velour tracksuit-sporting cult leader Jimmy Crystal.

"The performances are mind-blowingly good. All of them," Murphy said in a video shared by the zombie apocalypse movie's official Twitter account, before producer Danny Boyle singled out O'Connell.

