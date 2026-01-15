28 Days Later star Cillian Murphy praises "absolutely magnetic" performance from 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple's Jack O'Connell

28 Days Later star Cillian Murphy has high praise for 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple's Jack O'Connell, who plays blond wig and velour tracksuit-sporting cult leader Jimmy Crystal.

"The performances are mind-blowingly good. All of them," Murphy said in a video shared by the zombie apocalypse movie's official Twitter account, before producer Danny Boyle singled out O'Connell.

"He's just magnetic. Absolutely magnetic," Murphy agreed. "One of those classic characters that you love to hate, but can't actually hate, you know? Even though you should on all levels."

The Bone Temple sees Candyman and The Marvels helmer Nia DaCosta take over from Boyle in the director's chair, but franchise scribe Alex Garland is still on screenwriting duties.

Alongside O'Connell, Ralph Fiennes will reprise his role as Dr. Ian Kelson from 28 Years Later, alongside Alfie Williams' Spike, who's a new member of Jimmy's cult (and was our newcomer of the year for 2025). Murphy also briefly reprises his role as Jim, the bike courier who survived the Rage Virus outbreak in 2002's 28 Days Later.

The Bone Temple isn't the end of the road for the franchise, either: a third 28 Years Later movie is officially in the works, with Garland writing the script, but the movie doesn't have a title or director confirmed yet (although Boyle has previously voiced hopes to return for the threequel). Murphy is in talks to return as Jim, too.

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple arrives in theaters on January 16. For more on what to watch, check out our guide to the other best upcoming horror movies.