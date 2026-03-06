Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man star Rebecca Ferguson says the Netflix movie works as a "standalone film" even if you haven't seen the show

Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man is set to bring the era of Tommy Shelby to an explosive end. Alongside many returning favorites, the Netflix movie also introduces some new figures to the world, including Rebecca Ferguson's mysterious Queen of the Palmer Witches, Kaulo Chirklo. But if you haven't seen the show, don't worry, as Ferguson says being up to speed with the (mis)adventures of Shelby and co. isn't a prerequisite.

Speaking to GamesRadar+ alongside co-star Cillian Murphy in London, Ferguson notes that while she may have been familiar with Peaky Blinders, she was still several seasons behind the rest of the world when she got the call from Murphy, asking her to play Chirklo.

