28 Years Later: The Bone Temple director Nia DaCosta made sure the return of that character was not “a big return of the superhero”

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, besides being a simply brilliant sequel to an already impressive franchise revival last year, ends on a moment that some fans might not have anticipated. After managing to escape the clutches of Jimmy Crystal (Jack O’Connell) and the Bone Temple, we then cut to a very familiar cottage we’ve not seen since 28 Days Later. It’s here we’re reunited with Cillian Murphy’s Jim, who has seemingly been living on this untouched plot of land since we saw him last, and is about to have his quaint little life interrupted by Spike (Alfie Williams) and former Jimmy, Jimmy Ink (Erin Kellyman).

It's a moment that director Nia DaCosta has already broken down in an exclusive with GamesRadar+. However, now that the rage-infected cat is out of the bag, she's also spoken elsewhere about turning the dial of tension down while still making sure not to fall into the trap of it becoming another big franchise reveal.

Jim's return lacks the kind of fanfare audiences might expect from a legacyquel, especially after spending so long in an era of franchises like the MCU, which DaCosta herself has contributed to with The Marvels. It’s also exactly what they were aiming for “Because it’s not a big ‘return of the superhero’ franchise moment,” DaCosta told Variety. “It’s the return of the bike messenger.”

The return of Jim has been on the cards ever since Murphy was confirmed to be working with Danny Boyle and screenwriter Alex Garland to bring the franchise back to life. When it came to DaCosta handling this essential scene, she knew just how to deliver it.

“The fact that Alex wrote him teaching his daughter history, and that’s how he wanted to introduce him back into the story, I was like, ok, so that’s how we shoot it,” DaCosta explained. “So it’s grounded. It’s not this big, bombastic moment. And I think it’s powerful enough just to see him.”

As it stands, there’s no telling where things are headed and just how much of a part Murphy will play in the next chapter that got the green light at the end of 2025. For everything you need to know about it, head here.