Cillian Murphy is returning for 28 Years Later, but in a "surprising way"
Murphy starred in the 2002 "zombie" pic that changed the horror landscape
Sony Motion Pictures chairman Tom Rothman has confirmed that Cillian Murphy will indeed be appearing in 28 Years Later, a new sequel to Murphy's 2002 breakout movie.
When asked by Deadline if Murphy will be back for the new film, Rothman replied, "Yes, but in a surprising way and in a way that grows, let me put it that way."
28 Years Later was initially announced as a two-part film before later reports confirmed it as a trilogy, with Rothman specifying that 28 Years Later is "not in any way a literal sequel." Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Ralph Fiennes, and Jodie Comer are set to star in 28 Years Later Part One, which will follow a new group of survivors as they try to navigate the fallout from an aggression-inducing virus almost three decades after the initial outbreak. Director Danny Boyle and writer Alex Garland have reunited for the two-part film, with Boyle directing Part One and Garland penning the script.
The flagship film starred Murphy as a bike courier who wakes up from a coma only to find that a virus has all but destroyed society. 28 Days Later grossed $82 million against its $8 million budget, and put Murphy on the path to becoming a household name. 28 Weeks Later, a standalone sequel directed by Juan Carlos Fresnadillo, hit theaters in 2007.
28 Years Later does not yet have a release date. For more, check out our guides to the most exciting upcoming horror movies, and the best horror movies of all time.
Lauren Milici is a Senior Entertainment Writer for GamesRadar+ currently based in the Midwest. She previously reported on breaking news for The Independent's Indy100 and created TV and film listicles for Ranker. Her work has been published in Fandom, Nerdist, Paste Magazine, Vulture, PopSugar, Fangoria, and more.