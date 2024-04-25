Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Ralph Fiennes, and Jodie Comer set to lead new horror sequel 28 Years Later

Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Ralph Fiennes, and Jodie Comer are set to fight some zombies in Danny Boyle's upcoming horror sequel 28 Years Later.

A follow-up to post-apocalyptic outing 28 Weeks Later, which took place almost six months after the events of the filmmaker's franchise opener 28 Days Later, the new movie will be released globally by Sony, and follow a new group of survivors as they try to navigate the fallout from an aggression-inducing virus almost three decades on from its initial outbreak.

While Boyle, who re-teamed with Civil War's Alex Garland to pen the sci-fi flick's script, has shared plans to have 28 Years Later spark a trilogy, Deadline reports that Taylor-Johnson, Fiennes, and Comer are only officially signed up to the first for now. The Slumdog Millionaire helmer will direct, with The Marvels' Nia DaCosta has been linked to the second installment. Both films will shoot back-to-back. Who'll oversee the third remains under wraps for now.

Released in 2002, 28 Days Later centers on Cillian Murphy's bicycle courier Jim, who travels from a devastated London to Manchester, after he awakens from a coma one month into an infected invasion. (Yes, we know, very The Walking Dead). Harry Potter's Brendan Gleeson and James Bond's Naomie Harris also star.

28 Weeks Later, which unsurprisingly details the state of the world six months on, was released in 2007 and centers on Robert Carlyle's Don and his family. Early on, Don abandons his wife to fight a swarm of ghouls alone, all to save himself. Later, when he catches up to his children Tammy (Imogen Poots) and Andy (Mackintosh Muggleton), he's forced to reconcile with his unthinkable actions.

Before 28 Years Later, Fiennes will be seen in thriller Conclave, based on Robert Harris's book of the same name, while Comer will share the screen with Tom Hardy and Austin Butler in The Bikeriders. Fresh off his attention-grabbing turn in action-comedy Bullet Train, 2024 is geared up to be a busy year for Taylor-Johnson, with him releasing The Fall Guy, Kraven the Hunter, and Nosferatu.

