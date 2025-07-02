I blinked and Hades 2 has another patch out, but here's the real news: Supergiant says it "will likely be our final patch before our v1.0 launch"
Hades 2 Patch 10 is out now
It feels like it was just two weeks ago that developer Supergiant dropped Hades 2's enormous Patch 9 on our heads. That's probably because it was just over two weeks ago, but Supergiant is already back for more. Hades 2 Patch 10 is out now, and Supergiant has a powerful tease headlining some smaller but still significant patch notes: "this will likely be our final patch before our v1.0 launch, whenever that will be!"
Hades 2 is finally approaching the end of its early access journey at long last, which means Supergiant has put all hands on deck to focus on the true ending to Melinoë's story. But it still found time to squeeze a boat-load of balance changes into Patch 10, primarily rebalancing elements introduced in Patch 9's Unseen Update.
Here's a big, more general change from the Patch 10 patch notes: "Reduced further cases of successive attacks causing you to become 'stun-locked.'" There's nothing worse than losing a good run, or a huge chunk of your health, to one stray attack that chains into a bunch of other attacks.
Multiple Nocturnal Arms weapons have been tweaked up and/or down. Witch's Staff (Melinoë) has lower Magick and Power bonuses, while Witch's Staff (Momus) fires slightly fewer serpent Omega attacks. In another win for agility, Sister Blades (Pan) make it "easier to Dash out of recovery times." Argent Skull (Medea), meanwhile, got a nerf to its AoE bonus, though it's still "greater than the base aspect."
The new Oath of the Unseen introduced in Patch 9 got two targeted changes, with Supergiant generally pushing the difficulty up. The Vow of Frenzy "now also makes foes enter the battle faster," with reduced effect on Vow of Rivals moves." And the Vow of Scars has gotten a fix for "several cases where this was not reducing Life recovery as expected."
Boons, Blessing, upgrades, and Hexes received a similar raft of minor changes. There is one community-suggested change worth calling out for Path of Stars: "Adjusted Path of Stars layouts to make room especially for Godsent upgrades." That ought to make drafts a little smoother.
Another community change targets resources, with a "reduced chance of never finding the resource type aligned with your Animal Familiar in shorter regions." I wouldn't complain if you went ahead and reduced that chance to zero, Supergiant. Just saying.
Austin has been a game journalist for 12 years, having freelanced for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, IGN, Sports Illustrated, and more while finishing his journalism degree. He's been with GamesRadar+ since 2019. They've yet to realize his position is a cover for his career-spanning Destiny column, and he's kept the ruse going with a lot of news and the occasional feature, all while playing as many roguelikes as possible.
