New 28 Years Later trailer is one of the year's best to date – and is a nerve-jangling tease of a decades-in-the-making horror

28 YEARS LATER - New Trailer - YouTube Watch On

The new 28 Years Later trailer is here, and if it wasn't already high on the list of your most anticipated movies of the year, it certainly will be now.

Backed by a voiceover of Rudyard Kipling's seminal war poem 'Boots', the new trailer for 28 Years Later is all sound and fury.

It's bookended by two moments of abject terror: the first sees a group of soldiers confronted by what appears to be a crazed member of the infected (or, even more horrifying, something altogether more human). It's also capped off by a crazed priest welcoming in a bloodcrazed flock of the undead.

The world, then, has certainly changed since the events of 28 Days Later and 28 Weeks Later. The third film in the series follows residents of an island who are connected to the mainland by a causeway.

Among them are Jodie Comer and Aaron Taylor-Johnson's survivors, with the latter declaring in the trailer that his son is ready to attempt to breach the mainland.

Of course, all sorts of terrors seem to be lurking there. So, too, is the shaven-headed Dr. Kelson (Ralph Fiennes).

"There are many kinds of death," Kelson says during the trailer. "Some are better than others."

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The 28 Years Later trailer then whets the appetite with a scorching burst of horror imagery – dead bodies, masses of the infected, and a tower of skulls. Better still, it doesn't commit the cardinal sin of giving away too much of its plot. The horror, directed by Danny Boyle with Alex Garland on script duties, is very hush-hush. And we hope it stays that way.

In fact, all we know so far is from its synopsis. It reads: "It’s been almost three decades since the rage virus escaped a biological weapons laboratory, and now, still in a ruthlessly enforced quarantine, some have found ways to exist amidst the infected. One such group of survivors lives on a small island connected to the mainland by a single, heavily-defended causeway. When one of the group leaves the island on a mission into the dark heart of the mainland, he discovers secrets, wonders, and horrors that have mutated not only the infected but other survivors as well."

28 Years Later, starring Jodie Comer, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Ralph Fiennes, and Jack O'Connell, hits cinemas on June 20.

If you need something to scare you silly until then, head on over to our list of the best horror movies you should be watching right now. For more, check out the new horror movies coming your way very soon.