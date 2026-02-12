A24's Undertone is quickly becoming my most anticipated horror movie of the year, and its creepy new teaser proves why
"The sound of your fear"
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Every Friday
GamesRadar+
Your weekly update on everything you could ever want to know about the games you already love, games we know you're going to love in the near future, and tales from the communities that surround them.
Every Thursday
GTA 6 O'clock
Our special GTA 6 newsletter, with breaking news, insider info, and rumor analysis from the award-winning GTA 6 O'clock experts.
Every Friday
Knowledge
From the creators of Edge: A weekly videogame industry newsletter with analysis from expert writers, guidance from professionals, and insight into what's on the horizon.
Every Thursday
The Setup
Hardware nerds unite, sign up to our free tech newsletter for a weekly digest of the hottest new tech, the latest gadgets on the test bench, and much more.
Every Wednesday
Switch 2 Spotlight
Sign up to our new Switch 2 newsletter, where we bring you the latest talking points on Nintendo's new console each week, bring you up to date on the news, and recommend what games to play.
Every Saturday
The Watchlist
Subscribe for a weekly digest of the movie and TV news that matters, direct to your inbox. From first-look trailers, interviews, reviews and explainers, we've got you covered.
Once a month
SFX
Get sneak previews, exclusive competitions and details of special events each month!
A24 just dropped a creepy new teaser for their upcoming supernatural horror Undertone... and I am ready to be scared.
The brief clip, which can be viewed below, shows a montage of eerie, grainy faces that glitch in and out while a series of panicked voices whisper inaudibly (as the audio is being played in reverse). The caption for the teaser reads, "The sound of your fear," but spelled backwards.
Undertone follows Evy (Nina Kiri), a skeptic who co-hosts a paranormal podcast with her believer friend Justin (Adam DiMarco). After Evy moves back home to care for her dying mother (Michele Duquet), she starts receiving recordings from a married couple who believe their house is haunted... and all hell breaks loose. It's worth noting that Evy is the only character to be seen on screen, and every terrifying piece of audio happens off-screen... meaning I will be hearing this movie in my nightmares until kingdom come.
raef ruoy fo dnuos eht pic.twitter.com/jBonvvaypwFebruary 12, 2026
The film is written and directed by Ian Tuason, who is set to helm the upcoming Paranormal Activity 8. Interestingly enough, many of the early reviews have compared Undertone to Paranormal Activity, among calling it one of the scariest movies they've ever seen. It currently sits at an 88% Fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes.
Undertone had its world premiere at the Fantasia International Film Festival n July 2025, and is set to hit theaters on March 13. In the meantime, check out our guide to the other best upcoming horror movies on the way in 2026, or, check out our list of movie release dates.
Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox
Lauren Milici is a Senior Entertainment Writer for GamesRadar+ based in New York City. She previously reported on breaking news for The Independent's Indy100 and created TV and film listicles for Ranker. Her work has been published in Fandom, Nerdist, Paste Magazine, Vulture, PopSugar, Fangoria, and more.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.