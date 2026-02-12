A24's Undertone is quickly becoming my most anticipated horror movie of the year, and its creepy new teaser proves why

A24 just dropped a creepy new teaser for their upcoming supernatural horror Undertone... and I am ready to be scared.

The brief clip, which can be viewed below, shows a montage of eerie, grainy faces that glitch in and out while a series of panicked voices whisper inaudibly (as the audio is being played in reverse). The caption for the teaser reads, "The sound of your fear," but spelled backwards.

Undertone follows Evy (Nina Kiri), a skeptic who co-hosts a paranormal podcast with her believer friend Justin (Adam DiMarco). After Evy moves back home to care for her dying mother (Michele Duquet), she starts receiving recordings from a married couple who believe their house is haunted... and all hell breaks loose. It's worth noting that Evy is the only character to be seen on screen, and every terrifying piece of audio happens off-screen... meaning I will be hearing this movie in my nightmares until kingdom come.

raef ruoy fo dnuos eht pic.twitter.com/jBonvvaypwFebruary 12, 2026

The film is written and directed by Ian Tuason, who is set to helm the upcoming Paranormal Activity 8. Interestingly enough, many of the early reviews have compared Undertone to Paranormal Activity, among calling it one of the scariest movies they've ever seen. It currently sits at an 88% Fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Undertone had its world premiere at the Fantasia International Film Festival n July 2025, and is set to hit theaters on March 13. In the meantime, check out our guide to the other best upcoming horror movies on the way in 2026, or, check out our list of movie release dates.